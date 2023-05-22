Submit Release
MADSEC Names 2023 Special Education Honorees of the Year

Maine Administrators of Services for Children with Disabilities (MADSEC) has announced its 2023 Honorees of the Year working in the field of Special Education in Maine schools.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) joins MADSEC in congratulating these individuals on their recent honor as well as thanking all the professionals who work in the field of special education supporting students.

MADSEC will be honoring the awardees at their annual Directors’ Academy in June.

