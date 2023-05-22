TeleVox Launches Automated Reputation Management Solution for Healthcare Providers

Easy to implement capability strengthens provider reviews, new patient acquisition and revenue

/EIN News/ -- MOBILE, Ala., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel digital patient technology, launched its automated reputation management solution, empowering hospitals, health systems and physician practices to take control of their online presence.

Reviews are critical to how current and prospective patients perceive and select providers. In fact, research has found that patients value hospital reputation over metrics such as clinical outcomes. The increase in star ratings of providers and recent reviews will increase the likelihood of patients choosing that physician and will help build revenue for the provider.

TeleVox’s new reputation management technology allows healthcare teams to configure automated text and email-based patient notifications to solicit feedback from patients about their healthcare visit. The automated system then either prompts patients to publish their feedback or notifies providers of responses requiring immediate follow-up. In addition, natural language processing (NLP) interprets collected comments and provides sentiment analysis.

All patient ratings are made available in an easy-to-use dashboard with intuitive reporting functions and trend reports. This seamless start-to-finish approach proactively manages patient feedback and helps healthcare organizations:

Increase revenue by attracting new patients and higher retention.

by attracting new patients and higher retention. Identify opportunities to improve the patient experience, including NPS and HCAHPS scores.

including NPS and HCAHPS scores. Drive better patient satisfaction by tending to patient concerns identified through AI-powered feedback analysis.



By integrating with TeleVox’s omnichannel patient engagement platform, HouseCalls Pro, automated reputation management eliminates the need for manual outreach and streamlines the evaluation process of patient reviews and survey responses. Now, staff can focus on optimizing service recovery opportunities and improving care delivery.

“Today in healthcare, the patient feedback loop is more important than ever,” according to Chuck Hayes, vice president of product management at TeleVox. “Adding automated reputation management capabilities to our comprehensive digital front door strategy will help hospitals, health systems, and physician practices improve the patient experience while optimizing revenue opportunities.”

TeleVox has pioneered the patient engagement landscape for three decades. Its full-service platform integrates within electronic health record (EHR) systems to automate every aspect of engagement along the patient journey. To learn more about automated reputation management, visit www.televox.com/request-a-demo.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient engagement technology. Our solutions are used by more than 10,000 healthcare organizations—from hospitals and health systems to community health centers—to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient engagement platform integrates with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. And our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders by reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue while making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is a part of West Technology Group, LLC (formerly Intrado Corporation) controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Learn more at www.televox.com.

Contact

Donald Thompson

Head of Marketing

Donald.thompson@west.com

(315) 720-3304