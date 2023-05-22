Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market by Current Industry Status, Future Growth and Top Key Players

Emergen Research Logo

Deployment of 5G network and rising demand for high-speed connectivity are some key factors driving global market revenue growth

Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Size – USD 17.95 Billion in 2020, Market Trends – Rising number of data centers and high demand for wide area network coverage” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global optical communication and networking equipment market size is expected to reach USD 34.47 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-speed network connectivity, increasing usage of smartphones and network connected devices, as well as increasing number of Internet users. These factors are further boosting adoption of optical communication and networking equipment, owing to increasing focus of companies on wavelength transmission of network connection.

One of the key drivers behind the growth of the optical communication and networking equipment market is the exponential increase in data traffic. With the proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and the internet of things (IoT), the volume of data being generated and transmitted globally has skyrocketed. Optical communication provides the necessary bandwidth to accommodate this data surge, ensuring seamless connectivity and high-speed data transfer. As the demand for high-definition video streaming, cloud computing, and big data analytics continues to rise, the need for advanced optical communication solutions becomes paramount.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

Cisco, Fujitsu Optical Components, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Ciena Corporation, Finisar Corporation, Ericsson, Nokia Corporation, Juniper Network, Broadcom Corporation, Infinera Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Adtran Inc.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market according to the impact of COVID-19.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Optical transceivers segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the optical communication and networking equipment market in 2020. Increasing development of high-speed networking technology to store data on servers to reduce the traffic would propel growth of this segment. Optical transceivers convert electrical data signals from data switches into optical signals.

WDM segment is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-speed networks is further boosting demand of fiber optic transmission technique which enables multiple wavelengths to transmit data on the same medium. It is resulting in increasing shift towards wavelength division multiplexing in the optical communication and networking equipment

Data center segment expected to account for significant revenue share during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based systems, expansion of high-speed network connectivity, and high data traffic due to increasing number of smartphone users and other network connected devices are driving market for optical communication and networking equipment

IT and telecommunication segment accounted for largest revenue share in the optical communication and networking equipment market in 2020. Increasing adoption of electronic gadgets and chips and higher need to produce semiconductor materials at large scale are expected to support deployment of optical communication and networking equipment in IT and telecommunication sector.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented global optical communication and networking equipment market on the basis of component, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Optical Fibers

Optical Transceivers

Optical Amplifiers

Optical Circulators

Optical Sensors

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

SONET

Fiber Channel

WDM

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Telecom

Data Center

Enterprise

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

Commercial

Energy & Utilities

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

