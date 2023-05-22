Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size is Expected to Reach US$ 66.74 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.3%

insightSLICE Assisted Reproductive Technology Market- insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as procedure type, end user, product and competitive landscape.

The global assisted reproductive technology market size was estimated to be US$ 25.04 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 66.74 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.3%. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) refers to a range of medical procedures and techniques used to treat infertility and assist couples or individuals in achieving pregnancy.

ART involves the manipulation of eggs, sperm, or embryos outside of the human body in a laboratory setting to increase the chances of conception. ART techniques are typically used when natural methods of achieving pregnancy have been unsuccessful due to various factors, such as infertility caused by medical conditions, hormonal imbalances, reproductive organ disorders, or other fertility-related issues.

ART has revolutionized the field of reproductive medicine and has helped millions of couples and individuals worldwide to achieve their dream of parenthood. However, it is a complex and highly regulated field that requires skilled medical professionals, specialized laboratories, and ethical considerations to ensure safe and effective outcomes for patients.

Growth driving factors of Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Increasing prevalence of infertility:

The global prevalence of infertility has been on the rise, attributed to various factors such as changing lifestyles, increasing age at which couples try to conceive, environmental factors, and medical conditions. This has led to a growing demand for ART services as couples and individuals seek medical assistance to overcome infertility and achieve pregnancy.

Advancements in ART technologies and techniques:

There have been significant advancements in ART technologies and techniques, which have improved the success rates of ART procedures and expanded the treatment options available to patients. These advancements include innovations in IVF laboratory equipment, cryopreservation techniques, embryo culture systems, and genetic screening technologies, among others. For instance, the introduction of time-lapse embryo monitoring systems, such as EmbryoScope, has allowed for real-time monitoring of embryo development, leading to improved embryo selection and higher success rates in IVF procedures.

Growing awareness about ART and its success rates:

There has been a growing awareness among the general population about ART and its potential for helping couples and individuals achieve pregnancy. Increased awareness has led to more patients seeking ART services, and a higher acceptance of ART as a viable option for overcoming infertility. For example, various educational campaigns, media coverage, and patient testimonials about successful pregnancies through ART have contributed to increased awareness and acceptance of ART procedures in the society.

The leading market segments of Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Based on end user, the Fertility Clinic segment is the largest in the global Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market. Fertility clinics are specialized facilities that focus on providing comprehensive ART services, including diagnosis, treatment, and management of infertility. These clinics are specifically designed and equipped to offer a wide range of ART procedures, such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), frozen embryo transfer (FET), and donor egg IVF, among others.

Fertility clinics are often the primary point of care for couples and individuals seeking ART services, as they are staffed with experienced infertility specialists, embryologists, and other healthcare professionals who are well-trained in ART techniques. These clinics typically offer personalized treatment plans tailored to the individual needs of patients, and provide ongoing monitoring and support throughout the ART process.

Moreover, fertility clinics often have state-of-the-art laboratories and advanced ART technologies and equipment, which are crucial for performing complex ART procedures and ensuring the best possible outcomes. They also have established networks with reproductive endocrinologists, urologists, and other healthcare providers, allowing for seamless coordination and referral for specialized care when needed. Overall, the Fertility Clinic segment is the largest in the ART market due to its specialized focus on infertility management, comprehensive services, and advanced facilities, making it the preferred choice for most patients seeking ART services.

Geographically, North America and Europe are mature markets with high prevalence of infertility, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, and growing awareness about infertility. Middle East and Africa show moderate growth, influenced by cultural, religious, and social factors. South America is witnessing emerging growth opportunities, with improving healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about ART procedures.

However, economic and regulatory challenges may impact the growth of the ART market in South America. Overall, regional trends in the ART market are influenced by factors such as prevalence of infertility, healthcare infrastructure, regulatory policies, awareness about ART, and cultural/social factors, which vary across different regions.

The key players of the Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market are:

Cook Medical (United States), CooperSurgical, Inc. (United States), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Switzerland), Genea Limited (Australia), IGENOMIX (Spain), INVO Bioscience (United States), IVFtech ApS (Denmark), Merck KGaA (Germany), Nidacon International AB (Sweden), OvaScience (United States), Progyny, Inc. (United States), Vitrolife AB (Sweden), Anecova (Switzerland), CryoChoice (United States), ReproTech Ltd. (United States) and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Procedure Type:

• In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

• Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

• Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

• Donor Egg IVF

• Surrogacy

• Others

Based on End User:

• Fertility Clinic

• Hospital

• Surgical Center

• Clinical Research Institute

Based on Product:

• Instrument

> Sperm Separation System

> Cryosystem

> Incubator

> Imaging System

> Ovum Aspiration Pump

> Cabinet

> Micromanipulator

> Laser Systems

> Others

• Accessory & Disposable

• Reagents & Media

> Cryopreservation Media

> Semen Processing Media

> Ovum Processing Media

> Embryo Culture Media

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

