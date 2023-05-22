New Book Series Teaches Readers to Become More Self-Aware, Completely Well-Rounded and the Best Version of Themselves
“Total Life Champion: Life Principles Guidebook,” available May 24, covers all aspects of physical, spiritual and mental healthHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shea Arender’s new book series, “Total Life Champion: Life Principles Guidebook,” will be released on Amazon Kindle on May 24. Readers will discover their life journey and purpose with this book series that has a practical and refreshing take on self-awareness and covers all life aspects of physical, spiritual and mental health.
The book’s “The Mastery Transcripts” takes readers on a 15-step introductory journey, teaching them how to re-position their lives to become the most self-aware, completely well-rounded and best version of themselves.
Readers will learn:
• The importance of setting goals and how to create an effective action plan to achieve them.
• How to develop a positive mindset and overcome limiting beliefs that hold them back.
• The secrets to maintaining a healthy work-life balance and achieving peak performance in every area of their life.
• The keys to building strong, meaningful relationships with family, friends and colleagues.
• The importance of self-care and how to develop habits that support their physical, emotional and mental well-being.
• How to stay motivated and focused, even in the face of challenges and setbacks.
• The power of gratitude and how to cultivate a mindset of abundance and positivity.
With practical advice, inspiring stories and actionable tips, “Total Life Champion” is the ultimate guide to living a successful and fulfilling life. Whether a reader is just starting out on their journey or looking to take their life to the next level, this book series is for them.
Creating “Total Life Champion” is just the latest accomplishment for Arender. He is a Tony Award-nominated associate producer, international entrepreneur and entertainer. In 2015, Arender was the recipient of the International Peace Award from the United Nations. As a former CEO of the Las Vegas Symphony Orchestra, he turned the struggling, barely existing ensemble into a world-class hub of original programming, including his original creations “The King Symphonic,” the world’s largest Elvis Presley-based production, and “Sons of Mozart – The Untold Musical Journeys.”
To purchase “Total Life Champion: Life Principles Guidebook” on May 24 or to pre-order, visit https://www.amazon.com/Total-Life-Champion-Principles-Guidebook-ebook/dp/B0C1RFL446?ref_=ast_author_mpb.
###
Media Relations
Shea Arender
email us here