iFlex Stretch Studios Awards 19 Franchise Licenses in Florida Gulf Coast
Increases Awarded License Total to 122SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- iFlex Stretch Studios – the latest concept from the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, one of the top health and wellness franchising success stories in recent decades, announced today a regional development agreement with successful entrepreneur Michael Kemper, who will develop 19 locations in Florida’s gulf coast region from Tampa/St. Petersburg south to Ft. Myers/Naples.
Kemper is a seasoned entrepreneur with a history of creating businesses that benefit communities and providing meaningful career opportunities to people who live there. With iFlex, those opportunities will take the form of business ownership through franchising.
“I truly can’t wait to begin talking with entrepreneurs and let them experience their first assisted stretching session,” said Kemper. “I’m confident that by partnering with the right franchisees who are a fit with our mission of enriching people’s lives and then empowering them through operations, sales, business development, and recruiting guidance, we’ll make a real impact in our region. For the people of Naples, Florida, I’m happy to report the first iFlex location is already in the works,” added Kemper.
“Michael is a perfect fit for iFlex, because, like us, his mission is improving people’s lives. That goes for his customers as well as the franchisees he’ll bring on board and support in their success,” said Lyle Myers, iFlex chief development officer.
“For people new to the idea of assisted stretching, iFlex will be an education on how to extend what we call Activespan™, said James Adelman, iFlex’s president. “We’ve all heard of the term lifespan, and having a long lifespan is a worthy goal. But to remain active, doing what you enjoy, Activespan is what matters, and assisted stretching has been proven to keep people in the game longer, no matter their age or what that game is,” Adelman added. “It's true, science has shown that assisted stretching can enhance flexibility and strength, minimize exercise recovery time, release tension, and improve neurological control during a variety of activities. All this adds up to feeling better and staying active longer.”
iFlex has 122 locations in development through regional developers in Virginia, Texas, and now Florida. Anyone seeking business opportunities in the wellness space can learn more about iFlex on the company’s website, www.iflexfranchise.com.
About iFlex
Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, iFlex is an assisted stretching concept created by the innovators who founded The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation’s leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to 800-plus locations. With iFlex, the same team is bringing to market scientifically based and clinically proven professional stretching affordably and conveniently. Regional development and studio ownership opportunities are available. For more information, visit www.iflexfranchise.com.
###
© 2023 iFlex Franchise. iFlex and ActiveSpan are trademarks of iFlex Franchise. Some of the brand names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies and are used for identification purposes only.
Lyle W Myers
Chief Development Officer
lwmyers@iflexfranchise.com
