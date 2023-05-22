Submit Release
First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva visits Martynas Mažvydas National Library of Lithuania

AZERBAIJAN, May 22 - 22 May 2023, 13:00

First Lady of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and First Lady of the Republic of Lithuania Diana Nausėdienė have visited the Martynas Mažvydas National Library of Lithuania.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva was informed about the activity of the library.

Martynas Mažvydas National Library of Lithuania is a national cultural institution ensuring the collection, preservation, promotion and access of the national documentary cultural heritage. The library's collection contains almost 7 million items (1.8 million titles) of printed and other documents.

Then a photo was taken.

A video highlighting the services provided by the library, implemented projects as well as external relations of the cultural institution was screened.

In the end, on behalf of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, books about Azerbaijani culture, art, history as well as Karabakh and Shusha were presented to the library.

