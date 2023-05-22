Non-Stick Coatings Market to reach USD 2.681 Billion by 2029 at a growth rate of 6 percent over the forecast period

Non-Stick Coatings Market is segmented based on By Type, Application, Technology, Orientation, Form, and Feature. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Non-Stick Coatings Market size.

Non-Stick Coatings Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Non-Stick Coatings Market. The Non-Stick Coatings market is segmented By Type, Technology, and End-User. The Non-Stick Coatings Market report is a guide for investors that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the market by revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence. Data for analysis of the Non-Stick Coatings industry is collected by both primary and secondary research methods. The report is a detailed analysis of the Non-Stick Coatings Market by country, regional and global presence. The Non-Stick Coatings Market size was estimated through a bottom-up approach. The new entrants in Non-Stick Coatings Market were researched for growth prospects and future business outlooks. Restraints, drivers, challenges, and opportunities are provided in detail in the Non-Stick Coatings Market report.

Non-Stick Coatings Market Overview

Non-Stick coatings also known as Nostratic finishes or non-stick surfaces are specialized coatings used on a variety of items, including cookware and industrial equipment, to keep food, fluids, or materials from sticking to their surfaces while in use. Non-stick coatings are used to reduce the adhesive abilities of materials. The most common application of non-stick coatings is cookware which allows the food to cook properly and not stick to the bottom of the pan. Non-stick coatings are specialized chemical compounds that are applied to reduce the sticking ability of the substrates.

Increasing Consumer Preference for Healthy Cooking is expected to grow during the forecasting period

Increasing consumer preference for healthy cooking is expected to grow during the forecast period and has a significant impact on the non-stick coatings market. Consumers are increasingly becoming health-conscious and are seeking cooking methods that require less oil and fats. Non-stick coatings provide an excellent solution as they require minimal oil for cooking and enable easy release of food without sticking to the surface. These coatings offer a healthier alternative to traditional cooking methods, reducing the consumption of unhealthy fats. As a result, the demand for non-stick cookware and bakeware is projected to rise as consumers prioritize health-conscious cooking practices.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a Significant Share of the Non-Stick Coatings Market over the Forecast Period

Asia-pacific dominates the non-stick coatings market in terms of revenue. The region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The increasing application of non-stick coatings as cookware in home cooking appliances is fostering the growth of the market in this region. Growth and expansion of various other end-user verticals such as the chemical industry is bolstering the growth of the market.

Non-Stick Coatings market segmentation

Based on Type, the PTFE segment held the largest Non-stick Coating market Share in 2022, owing to its extensive set of properties such as low friction, self-cleaning, and effectiveness at a wide range of temperatures, long-term weather ability, and dielectric strength. The growing demand for such materials overall regions is expected to drive the industry growth.

Based on application, the cookware segment dominated the global Non-Stick Coatings Market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by the increasing usage of PTFE in cookware due to its properties such as non-stick, hydrophobic, low refractive index, and high-temperature resistance. The increasing demand for such cookware products for the kitchen and should appliances is a primary driving factor for the segment market growth. The cookware equipment is wiped clean much more quickly when it is covered in Non-Stick Coatings, which is increasing the demand for Non-Stick coatings from the cookware sectors.

By Type:

• Fluoropolymer/tetrafluoroethylene (PTFC)

• Ceramic Silicone

• Sol-Gel

• Other

By Application:

• Cookware

• Fabric and carpets

• Automotive

• Food processing

• Industrial

• Electric and electronic

• Medical

• Other

By Technology:

• Film Drying / Air Setting

• Multicomponent

• Reactive / Moisture Cured

• Other

By Surface Location/ Orientation:

• Exterior

• Interior

• Floor

• Wall

• Ceiling

By Form:

• Aerosol

• Brush / Roll-on

• Liquid

• Powder Coating

• Sprayable

• Other

By Feature:

• Chemical / Oil Resistant

• Dielectric

• Corrosion Inhibiting / Rust Preventive

• Heat Resistant / High Temperature

• Protective

• Waterproof / Water Repellent

• Wear Resistant (Abrasion / Erosion)

• Weather / UV Resistant

• Other

Non-Stick Coatings Market Key Players include:

• The Chemours Company.

• Ppg Industries Inc.

• Daikin Industries, Ltd.

• Showa Denko K.K.

• 3M

• Neeta Bellows. Mumbai

• Umasons Steelfab Pvt. Ltd.

• Neeta Enterprises. Mumbai

• Thanavala Associates. Mumbai -

• Shree Kedar Trading Co. Mumbai

• Viral Cookware.

• Bhogale Coating & Paints Pvt.

• Reliable Polymer Industries.

• The Cookware Company

• Jotun Group

• Whitmore Manufacturing Co.

• Oerlikon Balzers

• Solvay Group

• Shaanxi Taporel Electrical Insulation Technology Co., Ltd.

