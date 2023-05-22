Nepheline Market is expected to hit USD 217.72 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.4 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Nepheline Market is segmented into Product Type, End User, Form, and Application for the analysis of the market. The growth rate of Nepheline has increased globally due to the usage of Nepheline in Glass Manufacturing and Ceramics Products. This increased demand for Nepheline and the growth of the material & chemical industry are also expected to drive Nepheline Market.

Nepheline Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 184.42Mn. Market Size in 2029 USD 217.72 Mn. CAGR 2.4 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Product Type, End User, Form, and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report offers a quantitative analysis of the current drivers, restraints, trends, estimations, and opportunities in the Nepheline Market, providing insights into prevailing opportunities during the forecast period. PORTER's five forces analysis evaluates the profit-oriented strategic decisions and supplier-buyer networks of market participants. In-depth analysis, market size, and segmentation aid in determining the current market potential. The report provides a comprehensive analysis to stakeholders interested in investing in the global Nepheline Market, encompassing past and current market scenarios with forecasted size. It includes strategic profiling of key players, analyzing their core competencies, growth strategies, and market presence to guide investors. Mergers and acquisitions are among the strategies employed by players to expand market share and seize growth opportunities.

Nepheline Market Overview

An important feldspathoid mineral that is a usually glassy crystalline silicate of sodium, potassium, and aluminum common in igneous rocks. It is white, grey, or yellow in color with a vitreous luster and poor cleavage. Nepheline only forms in silica-poor rocks. The collected data was analyzed using various statistical tools and techniques. The analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market, including market size, growth rate, market share, and market trends. The future growth of the Nepheline market is predicted based on historical data and analysis of the current market trends and growth drivers. The report includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Nepheline market, including market share, competitive strategies, and product portfolio of the key players in the market.

Nepheline Market Dynamics

Nepheline syenite is widely used in paints & coatings, adhesives, plastics, and inks, owing to its ability to enhance performance . Brightness, tint retention, and weather ability are the utmost important parameters in exterior paints that are achieved by using nepheline syenite and are the other major growth factors in the nepheline market. The high demand for nepheline as a major raw material in the manufacturing of ceramics, particularly in floor tiles, kitchen fixtures, and bathroom fixtures, is expected to propel the requirement for ceramics from end sectors hence this major usage in the ceramics industry is driving the Nepheline market. Nepheline syenite holds a high content of sodium oxide and potassium. It lowers the melting temperature while reacting in a glass furnace with quartz. It is also rich in alumina. Commercial products made from nepheline syenite are crystalline silica free. Therefore, it is consumed in lower quantities when compared to feldspar. Also, it helps in improving the quality of end products and reducing energy consumption. As well as it is used as a transparent filler in adhesives & sealants, plastics, and paint coatings due to its low refractive index. It also facilitates ease of maxing, optimum particle shape, improved palate flow, and better flatting efficiency in the coating process.

Sustainability principles are hampering the growth of the global market. Recycling glass products is quite expensive and time-consuming. Therefore, it is expected to be a huge restraining factor for the growth of the global nepheline industry. Constantly growing prices of fuel oil, propane, and natural gas are likely to hinder the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years. Surging transportation costs is another major challenge impacting the growth of the global nepheline market.

Nepheline Market Regional Insights

The global nepheline market was dominated by North America. The United States is the world’s largest importer as well as the consumer. The growing demand for high-quality glass products from the food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and automotive industries promoted manufacturers to switch to high-quality alumina sources for glass production. This resulted, in the demand for the nepheline market in the United States increasing. Canada is one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of nepheline. Over time, the majority of the produced quantity has been exported to the United States. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global nepheline market. The rising production of glass and ceramics in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries is a major driver of market growth. China is the largest consumer and producer of nepheline in the Asia Pacific. China dominates the global glass and ceramic manufacturing industries. This results China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period. Increasing construction activity in Asia Pacific has resulted in increased demand for ceramics and functional fillers, which is expected to aid market growth.

Nepheline Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Nepheline Syenite

Nepheline Monzonite

Nephelinites



Based on Product type, the market is segmented into Nepheline Syenite, Nepheline Monzonite, and Nephelinites. The Nepheline syenite segment is expected to dominate the market with a growth rate of 2.7% during the forecast period. Nepheline syenite is an igneous rock obtained from molten magma with sodium potassium aluminosilicate. Its UV resistance with non-magnetic and non-toxic properties makes it ideally suited for ceramic and glass production, among other applications.

By Application:

Ceramic Product

Glass Product

Refractories

Other

By Form:

Powder

Granule

By End User:

Glass Manufacturing Industry

Ceramic Industry

Textile Industry

Rubber Industry

Aluminium Manufacturing Industry

Clay Industry

Nepheline Market Key Competitors include:

North Cape Minerals AS

Fineton Industrial Minerals Ltd.

The Quartz Corporation

LB Minerals Ltd.

Pacer Minerals LLC

Geominerals Corp.

Eti Maden

Gimpex Ltd.

Sino-North Enterprises

EuroChem

I-Minerals

The 3M Company

SCR Sibelco

Anyang Country Mining Co. Ltd.

Anglo Pacific Minerals Ltd.

Phos Agro Group of Companies Unimin Corp. (COVIA)

AGSCO Corporation.



In 2020, I-Minerals, a US-based company specializing in industrial minerals, announced the completion of a feasibility study for its Bovill Kaolin Project, which includes the production of nepheline syenite as a by-product. The study aimed to assess the technical and economic viability of the project and identify potential opportunities for growth in the Nepheline market.

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application, and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product Type, End User, Form, and Application

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

