Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces Launch of New Seasonal Flavor for The Happy Co.’s Energy Drink PerX

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”) today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary The Happy Co., a leading producer and distributor of nootropic, functional beverage products with a focus on health and wellness, has released a new limited-time seasonal flavor for its popular energy drink PerX.



Initially launched in January 2023, PerX has quickly become a staple in The Happy Co.’s product offerings, featuring a proprietary nootropic formulation designed to provide natural appetite control while boosting metabolism and energy all day. The new seasonal flavor, Tropical Twist, is launching ahead of the summer season to further expand exposure to new and existing consumers. This limited-time release follows a previous limited release of another flavor, Frost, and will be available alongside PerX’s permanently available flavor, Berry Blast.

“The launch of this new flavor comes at the perfect time,” said John “JT” Thatch, CEO of SHRG. “PerX has already become a big favorite among our customers, and this new flavor is a fantastic way to give them something exciting for summer as well as being a great way for our brand partners to introduce new customers to this incredible product.”

“We’re extremely pleased with how PerX has performed so far,” Thatch added. “By introducing new flavors in this limited-release format, we have the opportunity to continually expand this product category by learning what works directly from our customer base.”

PERX TROPICAL TWIST FACT SHEET

https://shrgstorageacct1.blob.core.windows.net/thehappyco/Fact-Sheets/FactSheet_PerXTropicalTwist.pdf

The Tropical Twist flavor is available while supplies last. Tropical Twist and Berry Blast PerX flavors are available now for purchase in 30-day supplies, alongside The Happy Co.’s full line of nutritional supplements, at TheHappyCo.com via the company’s network of independent brand partners.

