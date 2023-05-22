Peptide Therapeutics Market Size, Share, 2023 | Predicted to Reach US$ 70 Billion by 2032, with CAGR 5.4%

insightSLICE Peptide Therapeutics Market- insightSLICE

The global peptide therapeutics market was estimated to be US$ 41.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 70 billion by 2032.

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What are the peptide-based drugs?

More than one amino acid subunit joined together by bonds called amides form peptides. According to research, peptides can be separated from peptides based on their size. Peptides are defined as compounds with fewer than 50 amino acids. The FDA amended the meaning of a biologic to encompass synthetic peptides with a length of 40 amino acids or less frequently, as well as synthetic polypeptides with a length of over forty amino acids but fewer than one hundred amino acids (synthetic proteins).

Peptides work on the cell membrane to alleviate diseases by binding to particular surface receptors on cells and target ligands. Due to their high bio-specificity, therapeutic peptides and proteins are an emerging class of pharmaceuticals used in clinical settings. The drop in non-peptide chemical medications accessible on the market has resulted in a considerable increase in interest in peptide therapies, according to a study of the peptide therapeutics business.

Growth Enabling Factors:

The global peptide therapeutics market size was estimated to be US$ 41.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 70 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The COVID-19 pandemic contributed to the expansion of the world market for peptide therapies. 600 million illnesses and 6.4 million fatalities worldwide were attributed to COVID-19 in August of 2022.

The COVID-19 vaccine is being created using peptide monomers. In addition, the creation and application of the COVID-19 vaccination have received backing from private parties from a number of different nations' governments. ARDS along with other respiratory disorders brought on by the SARS-Cov-2 infection have been treated with more than 21 peptide medications, comprising 15 artificial peptides that are currently being developed. Peptide medications are being evaluated as a COVID-19 therapy option.

As a result, major market participants have reported higher sales during the COVID-19 epidemic. However, the use of peptide therapeutics in cancer treatment, metabolic conditions, etc. has been hindered by a lack of medications, problems with the manufacturing process, and the sluggish pace of clinical trials for medicines other than COVID-19.

Cancer therapy industry is leading consumer of peptide therapeutics:

The cancer application industry was among the largest in the world in 2021. The most prevalent cause of mortality in the world is cancer. The World Health Organisation estimates that cancer will be responsible for roughly 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020. Chemotherapy, the main form of chemotherapy for cancer, faces significant difficulties because it can't administer the right dosages of medication directly, severely affecting the body's cells that are normal. Because therapeutic peptides could provide medications with precise binding locations, their use in the management of cancer has created a viable route for the future expansion of the global peptide therapies industry.

Over the past few years, peptide-based therapeutic vaccines have gained interest as one of the most successful cancer immunotherapy treatments. The global peptide and Alzheimer's peptide therapeutics marketplaces are anticipated to experience growth over the coming decades as a result of an increase in both the incidence and prevalence rate of additional long-term illnesses like Alzheimer's, type 2 diabetes, heart conditions, and autoimmune diseases, which is due to the growth in elderly people.

Regional Market Growth:

With a share of revenue of more than 45.9% in 2022, North America led the market. The expansion of the biotechnology sector, increasing demand for cancer and other disease diagnostics, and increased consumer awareness of peptide therapy products are major drivers of the growth of the regional market. Increased government support in terms of revenue for research and development is anticipated to enable peptide therapies to continue their growth during the forecast period.

A significant driver of the growth is the area's well-established biotech and pharmaceutical industries. In the United States, 1.9 million additional cancer cases are anticipated in 2022, as reported by the American Cancer Society. After coronary artery disease, cancer was the nation's second most common cause of mortality in the United States.

Because transmissible illnesses are becoming more common in the region, analysts predict that the healthcare sector in Asia Pacific will expand at a rapid CAGR during the course of the forecast. The marketplace in the Asia Pacific is being driven by an increase in the number of elderly people and a rise in healthcare spending. The economy for peptide therapeutics in Asia Pacific is also expected to grow as a result of the region's vast customer base and strong desire for more modern, advanced therapies.

Market Conditions and Leading Players:

The peptide therapeutics market research contains crucial company data on top competitors in the international industry. To increase their share of the market in the peptide therapeutics market, businesses are implementing launches of products, disposals, acquisitions & purchases, and collaboration tactics.

The major companies in the international market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technology breakthroughs and the creation of new products are important techniques used by businesses to win market share. Additionally, it is predicted that growing alliances for conducting new drug trials will heighten rivalry in the marketplace.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• Generic peptide therapeutics

• Innovative peptide therapeutics

By Technology

• solid phase peptide synthesis (SPPS)

• liquid phase peptide synthesis (LPPS)

• hybrid technology

By Route of administration

• Parenteral route

• Oral route

• Pulmonary

• Mucosal

• Others

By Applications

• Cancer

• Metabolic disorders

• Cardiovascular disorder

• Respiratory disorders

• Gastrointestinal tract disorders (git)

• Anti-infection

• Dermatology

• Central nervous system (cns) disorders

• Renal disorders

• Others

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

