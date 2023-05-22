Patient Monitoring Devices Market Business Growth Demand, Strategies, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts 2022 – 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing technological advancements in monitoring an array of diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size – USD 47 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.8%, Market Trends – Rising acceptance of remote and wearable patient monitoring technology.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The patient monitoring devices market size reached USD 47 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. One of the main factors driving revenue growth of the market is significant developments in biomedical devices and replacement of conventional methods due to creation of better patient monitoring facilities. Increasing use of wearable and remote patient monitoring devices is another factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Patient monitoring devices are essential tools in modern healthcare, enabling continuous and accurate assessment of a patient's vital signs and overall well-being. These devices, ranging from wearable sensors to advanced monitoring systems, provide real-time data on parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and temperature. By continuously monitoring these vital signs, healthcare professionals can promptly detect any abnormalities or trends, allowing for early intervention and improved patient outcomes. Patient monitoring devices not only enhance patient safety and comfort by reducing the need for invasive procedures but also enable remote monitoring, facilitating personalized care and enabling healthcare providers to make informed decisions based on comprehensive and up-to-date information.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The blood glucose monitoring systems segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. One of the main factors driving revenue growth of the segment is rising prevalence of diabetes across the globe. A considerable increase in the worldwide diabetic patient load caused by increase in the number of diabetic patients also results in rise in use of blood glucose monitoring systems. One of the key factors driving revenue growth of the segment is the ability of blood glucose monitoring systems to more effectively manage daily glucose levels.

The hospitals segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. One of the main factors driving revenue growth of the segment is rising number of blood glucose monitoring, pressure monitoring, and a variety of other devices launched in hospitals. Increased prevalence of injuries, chronic diseases, and favorable reimbursement requirements are expected to support revenue growth of the segment. The ability to carry out complex monitoring operations and the accessibility of technologically advanced medical equipment and infrastructure are expected to contribute to revenue growth of the segment.

The market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to presence of a highly regulated and sophisticated healthcare system in the region. In addition, revenue growth of the market in the region is driven by accessibility of innovative products brought on by presence of significant industry competitors.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Intersect Smiths Medical Bosch GmbH, Biotronik, Intel Corporation, Welch Allyn, Health anywhere Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, MASIMO CORPORATION, and Smiths Medical.

The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-user applications, and leading geographical regions. It offers key insights into the factors that are expected to influence the growth of the segments and sub-segments.

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient monitoring devices market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Monitoring Devices

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Patient Monitoring Devices market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Patient Monitoring Devices market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Patient Monitoring Devices market.

Radical Highlights of the Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Patient Monitoring Devices market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Patient Monitoring Devices market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

