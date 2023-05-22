Tennessee National Guard’s 267th Military Police Company to Deploy

DICKSON, Tenn. – More than 150 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 267th Military Police Company are scheduled to depart Tennessee on Sunday, May 21, on the first leg of a year-long deployment overseas.

The 267th, headquartered in Dickson and with a detachment in Waverly, is a military police unit comprised of National Guardsmen trained in various security, policing, detention, and combat functions which enables the Army to maneuver freely, provide protection to the force, and promote the rule of law. The unit is initially deploying to Kuwait and then sending teams to countries throughout the Middle East to support other forward deployed military units.

“We have assembled an incredibly well-trained and professional team,” said Capt. Cristian Johnson, commander of the 267th Military Police Company. “Our Soldiers have been working hard and are ready for the mission ahead, as well as anything else we are tasked to do.”

One of the main tasks the 267th is planning to perform overseas is to provide customs support for all service members arriving and leaving the Middle East.

“We will be based primarily out of Kuwait and sending teams and squads to different countries throughout the region,” said 1st Sergeant Leigh Ann Hester, the 267th’s senior non-commissioned officer. “We expect to be in 8 to 9 different nations and multiple airbases and ports over the next year. It will be a very dynamic mission, requiring our teams to be flexible and agile, but our unit has the best leaders and military policemen in Tennessee, we couldn’t be more prepared.”

On May 21, the Soldiers of the 267th Military Police Company will fly to Fort Bliss, Texas, where they will complete a few weeks of final pre-deployment training before traveling to Kuwait.

“We are all looking forward to deploying overseas, doing the job we are trained and ready for, and returning home,” said Johnson.