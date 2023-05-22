Geriatric Medicines Market Size, Growth Report, 2023 | Expected to Hit US$ 1,660 Billion by 2032, With 6.9% CAGR

insightSLICE Geriatric Medicines Market Size- insightSLICE

The increasing incidence of stroke amongst the elderly community is the factor driving the growth of the global market for geriatric pharmaceuticals.

A growing elderly demographic and higher expenditures in healthcare facilities are expected to make the Asia Pacific a particularly lucrative region for geriatric medicine during the projection period” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Geriatric medications, often known as geriatrics, are drugs and therapies used to identify, treat, and prevent disorders in older people. Due to longer life expectancies and a lower fertility rate, there have been considerable increases in the worldwide geriatric population throughout the past 20 years. The bulk of the 962 million persons over 60 who lived in the world in 2017 lived in developing nations, according to data collected by the World Health Organisation. By 2050, the world's geriatric population will nearly double at a mean yearly increase of 3.0% across the globe.

Opportunities in the Geriatric Medicines Market:

Due to a lowered immunological response, illness susceptibility rises. The aged population's anomalies and disorders are treated using specialized medications. According to the projection the support and expansion of the global geriatric medicine market has been propelled due to the need for geriatric medicine increasing over the past ten years. However, because of the global loss of senior persons, it is projected that the COVID-19 pandemic will certainly have an effect on the use of geriatric medications.

The global geriatric medicines market size was estimated to be US$ 850 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,660 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.9%. Several prescription drug issues are now able to be managed by older individuals thanks to recent technology advancements. Older folks who use a pill tray with an alarm can schedule their medication intake.

Many businesses create and market intelligent pill containers. By using these containers, we can collect information on how frequently individuals are taking the medicine and communicate their medication to the doctor or pharmacy. It also advises seniors on when to take their medications if they forget to take a dosage. Consequently, the global market for geriatric pharmaceuticals may be driven by developments in medical technology.

Factors Promoting Growth:

The increasing incidence of stroke amongst the elderly community is another factor driving the growth of the global market for geriatric pharmaceuticals. Stroke is the leading cause of death in the US. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, a single individual has a stroke in the United States every forty seconds, and 795,000 individuals are impacted by it annually. There are roughly 185,000 recurrent seizures and 610,000 initial or fresh strokes per year. This rise in the number of strokes is assisting in the growth and expansion of the global geriatric medications industry.

It has been demonstrated that these factors have a negative impact on and exacerbate cardiac risk factors related to aging. In 2021, the market for geriatric drugs was dominated by the analgesics category. The rising prevalence of pain-related illnesses in the elderly is driving up the need for analgesics. Geriatric individuals have far weaker bones than the general population. The increasing sales of prescription prescriptions and OTC drugs are two additional reasons boosting the analgesics market.

Regional Insights into this Market:

North America led the worldwide market for geriatric medications in 2019 and is predicted to continue to do so over the course of the time frame being forecast. The main factors propelling the geriatric medicine sector in North America are the increasing number of seniors, the high incidence of chronic diseases in the elderly population, the existence of top pharmaceutical production businesses, and the availability of a strong medical system.

For example, GlaxoSmithKline plc disclosed earnings of USD 41,974.1 million in the year 2019. According to the company's product category evaluation, the pharmaceuticals sector accounted for the majority of the business's 2019 income, with North America becoming the region that contributed the most to those revenues.

A growing elderly demographic and higher expenditures in healthcare facilities are expected to make the Asia Pacific a particularly lucrative region for geriatric medicine during the projection period. India, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore are the Asian nations with the biggest populations of elderly people, based on the Population Research Centre. The expansion of the geriatric medicine market throughout the Asia Pacific is projected to be fuelled by improvements in medical facilities and the accessibility of cutting-edge medications.

Segmentations of this Market:

In 2021, the market for geriatric drugs was dominated by the analgesics category. The rising prevalence of pain-related illnesses in the elderly is driving up the need for analgesics. Geriatric individuals have far weaker bones than the general population. The increasing sales of pharmaceutical prescriptions and OTC drugs are two additional reasons boosting the analgesics market.

In 2021, the market for geriatric medications had been dominated by the cardiovascular category. People over 65 and older people are more inclined to experience cardiovascular diseases. Age is a distinct cause underlying cardiovascular illnesses in the senior population, while other factors like diabetes and being overweight increase these hazards.

According to medication type, disease state, and geographic region, the global market for geriatric medications is divided. The global market for geriatric medications is divided into categories for analgesics, antihypertensives, statins, antidiabetics, inhibitors of the proton pump (PPI), anticoagulants, antipsychotics, and more according to the kind of medication.

The global market for geriatric medications is divided into categories for cardiovascular, osteoarthritis, neurological, malignancy, bone loss, respiration, and various other conditions based on a patient's ailment. The worldwide market for geriatric medications is divided into five regions based on location: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & the African continent, and the Americas.

Major companies and their business statistics are covered in this report:

With a focus on every functioning business category, the research offers an in-depth analysis of key companies holding the majority share of the worldwide market and would identify the firm segment concentrating on geriatric medicine. Additionally, the market shares of well-known businesses operating in the global geriatric medication market would be calculated.

Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi S.A. and many other are significant market participants in the worldwide geriatric pharmaceuticals industry.

Market Segmentation:

By medicine type

• Analgesic

• Antihypertensive

• Statins

• Antidiabetic

• Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPI)

• Anticoagulant

• Antipsychotic

• Others

By medical condition

• cardiovascular

• arthritis

• neurological

• cancer

• osteoporosis

• respiratory

• others

By Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

