Amniotic Products Market Size to reach USD 11.10 Billion in 2032-Emergen Research

Awareness programs for wound care treatment and management is the key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global amniotic products market size was USD 2.85 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 14.50% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of burn injuries , number of awareness programs for wound care and venture capital investments increasing and government funding and number of amniotic membrane transplantations are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Burns are a major public health issue globally, causing an estimated 180,000 fatalities per year. Nearly two thirds of these occur in World Health Organization(WHO) African and South-East Asia regions, with majority occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Every year, over 100,000 individuals in India suffer mild to severe burns, while over 173,000 Bangladeshi children suffer mild to severe burns. 17% of burnt children in Bangladesh, Colombia, Egypt, and Pakistan have a temporary handicap, while 18% have a permanent one.

The overview of the amniotic products market is promising, with an increasing adoption of these products across various healthcare sectors. The market is primarily driven by factors such as the growing demand for regenerative medicine, increasing use of amniotic products in wound care, and rising incidence of chronic diseases.

One of the major drivers of the market is the growing demand for regenerative medicine. Amniotic products have regenerative properties and can be used for tissue repair and regeneration. They are used in a variety of applications such as wound healing, orthopedics, and ophthalmology.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Amniotic Products market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period.

The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Amniotic Products market players.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Amnio Technology, LLC., BioTissue, Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC, Corza Ophthalmology, MIMEDX, Integra LifeSciences, Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC, CCD Laboratory, VIVEX Biologics, Inc., Merakris Therapeutics, Inc

Segmental Analysis

The global Amniotic Products market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Amniotic Products sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The amniotic membranes segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global amniotic products market in 2022 due to rising demand from a wide range of industries. Amniotic membranes, are more effective than amniotic suspensions. These types of cryopreserved membranes are typically kept at -80 degrees Celsius in cell culture media that contains 50% glycerol. Using slow-rate frozen preservation procedures and a Dulbecco's Modified Eagle Medium (DMEM)/glycerol solution, anti-inflammatory effects, and tissue repair-promoting extracellular matrix components such as fibronectin, heavy-chain hyaluronic acids, and collagen are successfully kept. Cryopreservation is widely employed in biomedicine, particularly in organ transplantation, regenerative medicine, and drug discovery due to the well-known preservation benefits of low temperature on biological materials.

The wound care segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global amniotic products market during the forecast period. This is due to rising prevalence of traumatic burns, ulcers, and surgical wounds, as well as need for innovative medical technology. Amniotic membrane grafts can have a favorable therapeutic impact when applied to wounds. Early application of amniotic membrane has been reported to aid in healing of ulcers, burns, and skin lesions. Amniotic and chorionic tissue auto transplants have also been utilized in dentistry and neurosurgery procedures, as well as for treatment of chronic neuropathic wounds, ocular surface injuries, pterygium, and conjunctivochalasis.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Amniotic Membranes

Amniotic Suspensions

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Wound Care

Orthopedics

Ophthalmology

Other Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

