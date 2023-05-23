Particle Works And Do Bio To Exhibit At RNA 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Particle Works and Do Bio, part of Blacktrace Holdings Ltd, are excited to be attending the 28th Annual Meeting of the RNA Society this year. The prestigious international event will take place in Singapore from the 30th of May to the 4th of June at Suntec Convention Centre, and will provide the perfect opportunity for attendees to connect with world leaders in the RNA field. The fascinating RNA 2023 program includes three keynote lectures by renowned industry experts, and in-depth plenary and concurrent sessions covering the latest understanding and developments in RNA research.
Particle Works is proud to be the only company in the market that provides a truly end-to-end solution for developing and manufacturing lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). Its cutting-edge automated systems build on the same microfluidic process technology, pumps and reusable glass microfluidic chips, and this unique approach ensures a consistent and efficient workflow, from formulation screening and protocol optimization all the way to manufacturing and commercialization. Sister brand, Do Bio, will also be launching its new glass LNP Clip Chip at RNA 2023, making the meeting must for visitors wishing to learn about these innovative nanotechnologies.
Particle Works and Do Bio are committed to providing high-quality, cost-effective, and sustainable streamlined solutions that help customers to achieve their research goals and drive innovation in the field of nanomedicine. Visit the Particle Works team at booth #7 to discuss how the company can help address specific LNP requirements, whatever the application. Attendees can even book a personal meeting to discuss their exact project requirements.
Discover more about Particle Works here and visit Do Bio’s website to find out more here.
About Particle Works
Particle Works combines a strong heritage in engineering with scientific knowledge, microfluidic expertise and in-house chip fabrication. We design and manufacture state-of-the-art particle engineering platforms, paving the way to particle perfection.
Our technology is used in a wide range of applications, including the production of nanoparticle-based vaccines, medicines, and therapeutics. Recently spun out of the Dolomite Microfluidics brand, Particle Works was born as a dedicated and focused drug delivery brand. We have been at the forefront of this rapidly changing science, listening and adapting as our customers’ needs have evolved. Our platforms enable scientists to formulate particles faster, ensuring they are ready for their next breakthrough and the scale up of discoveries.
Particle Works is part of Blacktrace Holdings Limited – a world leader in Productizing Science™ – and is based in Royston (near Cambridge) UK. We have offices in the USA, Japan and Vietnam, and worldwide distributors offering technical assistance and support.
