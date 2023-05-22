Wealthtech Solutions Market Outlook Segmentation Assists to Determine the Prevailing Market Opportunities.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the global wealthtech solutions market experienced significant growth in 2021, generating $4.8 billion. It is projected to reach $18.6 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of various aspects of the market, including trends, market size, value chain, investment opportunities, drivers, competitive landscape, and regional breakdown.

One of the key drivers of the market is the increasing use of AI-based assistance in banks, wealth management firms, and investment companies. This technology has facilitated automation solutions in various sectors, presenting significant opportunities for growth. Another factor driving market expansion is the growing demand for predictive analytics.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global wealthtech solutions market share. However, the cloud segment is expected to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. Apart from this, the same segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for two-thirds of the global wealthtech solutions market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

In terms of end user, the wealth management firms segment held the major market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global wealthtech solutions market share. Moreover, the same segment is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecasted timeframe. However, the others segment is anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global wealthtech solutions market share. However, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to maintain its leadership status and cite the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global wealthtech solutions market report include 3rd-eyes Anaytics AG, aixigo AG, BlackRock, Inc., BME inntech, InvestCloud, Inc., InvestSuite, Synechron Inc., Valuefy Solutions, Wealthfront Corporation, and WealthTechs, Inc.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the WealthTech solutions market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing WealthTech solutions market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the WealthTech solutions market outlook segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global WealthTech solutions market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

WealthTech Solutions Market Report Highlights

Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End User

Banks

Wealth Management Firms

Others

Component

Solution

Service

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players 3rd-eyes analytics, Aixigo AG, BlackRock, Inc., BME inntech, InvestCloud, Inc., InvestSuite, Valuefy, Wealthfront Corporation., WealthTechs Inc., Synechron

