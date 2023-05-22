Submit Release
Camping Restriction Lifted for Memorial Day

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will lift the Tuesday-Wednesday no-camping restriction for Memorial Day week, which will allow overnight camping May 30-31 on those WMAs that otherwise have this two-day restriction in place.

A complete list of WMA regulations is available on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

