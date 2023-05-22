Retail Clinics Market (Location, Ownership Type) - Reach $8.1Bn by 2027 at 10.2% CAGR with Store Segment Driving Growth During 2019–2027 | The Insight Partners

The retail clinics market growth driven by the rapidly increasing numbers of retail clinics, the lower cost of retail services as compared to an emergency department and affordable prices, ease, convenience & accessibility, the ability to expand healthcare services. In 2018, the store accounted for the largest market share in the global retail clinics market.

Pune, India., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research report on " Retail Clinics Market Size Report, Share, Growth, Trends & Outlook to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Location; Ownership Type; Application, and Geography", the global market is expected to reach USD 8,108.98 Mn by 2027 from USD 3,408.96 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2027.





The prominent players in the retail clinics market focus on various growth strategies to enroot their presence and garner significant market share across the globe. Some of the notable players in the global retail clinics market include The Kroger Co., CVS Health, Rite Aid Corp, Walmart Inc., Walgreens co., Nextcare Holdings, Inc., MedExpress, Doctors care, Bellin Health Systems and Concentra, Inc. The major market players within recent years have been observed to invest a substantial amount towards the development of new products, acquiring of other players and expansion. This implies a vivid picture of the strategies adopted by the market players to retain their positions and generate increased growth revenue in the retail clinics market. Global leaders in the market have majorly chosen product launches as one of the critical strategies to improve its product lines to offer customer-centric benefit to its end-users and enhance its geographic diversification.

The increasing growth of retail clinics represents a trend towards newer healthcare models that affect the existing models of health care, such as clinical laboratories, hospitals, and pathology groups. The retail clinics are designed for immediate treatment of symptoms and vaccinations but do not provide an in-depth examination or long-term healthcare relationship between patient and physician. The lower costs, easy accessibility, and flexibility combined with low-wait times for primary care helps to upsurge the market for retail clinics. The developing healthcare model involves traditional healthcare facilities that address the impact of retail clinics on conventional practices, regulatory standards, and patient care. However, as the retail clinics are focusing on expanding their provided services, they also concentrate on providing certain types of medical laboratory tests. Somewhat, competing with emergency departments, the retail clinics directly compete with primary care clinics or full-service. Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the retail clinics market is anticipated to grow in the coming years.





Global Retail Clinics Market Share Report, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 3,408.96 Million in 2018 Market Size Value by USD 8,108.98 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 10.2% from 2019-2027 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2019 No. of Pages 141 No. of Tables 75 No. of Charts & Figures 64 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Location; Ownership Type; Application, and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered The Kroger Co, CVS Health, Rite Aid Corp, Walmart Inc, Walgreens co., Nextcare Holdings, Inc., MedExpress, Doctors care, Bellin Health Systems, Concentra, Inc.





Retail clinics are a category of the walk-in clinic located in retail stores, supermarkets, and pharmacies that treat uncomplicated minor illnesses and provide preventative health care services. These retail clinics have extended hours, which makes a more comfortable option for patients who work during the day. The majority of the things that can be treated at a traditional facility can also be treated at a retail clinic.

The retail clinics market is segmented on the basis of location, ownership type, and application. The market based on location type segment is classified as store, mall, and other locations. On the basis of ownership type the market is segmented as retail owned and hospital owned. Based on the application the market is classified as clinical chemistry & immunoassay , point of care diagnostics, vaccination, and other applications.

The key factors that are driving the growth of retail clinics market are rapidly increasing number of retail clinics, significant advantage of retail clinics, and benefits associated with retails clinics services over the forecasted years. Also, the growth opportunities in the developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.





Retail Clinics Market Segmentation:



Global Retail Clinics Market – By Location

Store

Mall

Others

Global Retail Clinics Market – By Ownership Type

Retail Owned

Hospital Owned

Global Retail Clinics Market – By Application

Clinical Chemistry & Immunoassay

Point of Care Diagnostics

Vaccination

Other Applications

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy Netherlands

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina



Company Profiles:

The Kroger Co.

CVS Health

Rite Aid Corp

Walmart Inc.

Walgreens co.

Nextcare Holdings, Inc.

MedExpress

Doctors care

Bellin Health Systems

Concentra, Inc.









