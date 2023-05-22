JumpCloud Chosen by Google Workspace for 2023 Recommended Apps

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been chosen by Google Workspace as a 2023 Recommended for Google Workspace app . This comes only weeks after JumpCloud and Google Cloud announced their partnership on a new joint offering that enables businesses to combine Google Workspace with the open directory platform provided by JumpCloud to strengthen their security and how they manage hybrid workforces.



Each year, Google Workspace selects a list of market-leading applications within Google Workspace Marketplace that offer stand out user experiences. With deep integrations currently established between the Google Workspace and JumpCloud platforms, organizations across the globe can take advantage of this powerful combination. JumpCloud is on a mission to Make Work Happen®.

The Google Workspace and JumpCloud package combines collaboration and productivity, directory services, device management, single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and more in a single offering. Organizations now have the freedom to choose best-in-class devices, applications, and infrastructure providers without vendor lock-in and high fees.

“Girnar Software Private Limited deserves the best technology,” said Mir Muzaffar U Zaman, chief operating officer and chief product & technology officer, Girnar Software Private Limited. “The package of Google Workspace and JumpCloud are our IT foundation to 'Make Work Happen' with any device or application from anywhere.”

“Organizations are under incredible pressure to modernize but are often bound by aging and closed legacy systems,” said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief strategy officer, JumpCloud. “The offering from JumpCloud and Google Cloud delivers an open, modern and affordable all-in-one solution for identity and device management and workforce collaboration, enabling significant cost-savings and ease of use. We’re honored that JumpCloud is a Recommended for Google Workspace app and we’re as committed as ever to ensuring admins can secure their users and future-proof their IT stack.”

Google Workspace and JumpCloud solutions are available through Google Workspace resellers around the world. Click here to learn more about the partnership.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

