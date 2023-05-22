SPAR Group, Inc. Reports Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Momentum Continues with Revenues of $64 million, Up 9.1%, or 12.4% Constant Currency, Gross Margin Expansion, & Operating Income Up 52%

Mike Matacunas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with first quarter results, reporting strong growth in revenues, gross margin and net earnings, as well as Adjusted EBITDA. Momentum continued from 2022 into first quarter, and we expanded our merchandising, remodeling, and distribution services across the platform and especially in the U.S., resulting in revenue expansion.

“The company continues to explore strategic alternatives for SPAR with the goal of maximizing shareholder value. We continue to build a strong balance sheet, expand revenues, improve gross margins, diversify services, and grow long-term relationships with blue chip consumer goods and retail companies. We have nothing to report publicly today regarding the review of strategic alternatives; however, we are committed to growing the business, serving our clients and supporting our employees and joint venture partners,” concluded Matacunas.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues were $64.4 million, comprised of $48.6 million from Americas (75.5%) and $9.7 million from EMEA (15.1%), and $6.1 million from APAC (9.4%). Total net revenue increased by 9.1%, up 12.4% on a constant currency basis, and Americas revenues increased over the prior year by 13.0%, EMEA increased by 5.5%, and APAC decreased by 10.5% from the prior year quarter.

Gross profit was $14.1 million, or 22.0% of revenues, compared to $11.8 million, or 20.1% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. This 190-basis point improvement in gross profit margins was due to a number of planned initiatives, which included improved contract terms and pricing, system enhancements and other cost containments.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $10.5 million, or 16.2% of revenues (15.7% of revenues excluding non-recurring costs associated with reviewing strategic alternatives), compared to $9.3 million, or 15.7% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. Non-recurring costs associated with reviewing strategic alternatives were $317 thousand during the first quarter.

Operating income was $3.2 million, up 52%, versus operating income of $2.1 million from the prior year quarter.

Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. was $866 thousand, or $0.04 per share, compared to net income attributable to SPAR Group Inc. of $674 thousand, or $0.03 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the quarter was $1.3 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $502 thousand, or $0.02 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the 2023 quarter was $4.2 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. (1) in the 2023 quarter was $2.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million in the prior year.

(1) Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. and Adjusted Diluted earnings per share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc., and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.



Financial Position as of March 31, 2023

The Company’s total worldwide liquidity at the end of the first quarter was $15.9 million, with $11.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $4.6 million of unused availability as of March 31, 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $2.9 million and was primarily due strong operating results and working capital changes. The Company ended the quarter with positive net working capital of $28.1 million at March 31, 2023.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a leading global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across more than nine countries. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising and marketing expertise, combined with our unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group’s website at http://www.sparinc.com.

- Financial Statements Follow –





SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 64,380 $ 58,994 Related party - cost of revenues 1,497 2,145 Cost of revenues 48,745 45,018 Gross profit 14,138 11,831 Selling, general and administrative expense 10,456 9,254 Depreciation and amortization 532 510 Operating income 3,150 2,067 Interest expense, net 390 149 Other income, net (58 ) (87 ) Income before income tax expense 2,818 2,005 Income tax expense 1,041 551 Net income 1,777 1,454 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (911 ) (780 ) Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 866 $ 674 Basic and diluted income per common share: $ 0.04 $ 0.03 Weighted-average common shares outstanding– basic 23,114 21,583 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 23,279 21,729





SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2023

2022

Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,253 $ 9,345 Accounts receivable, net 63,645 63,714 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,821 7,861 Total current assets 81,719 80,920 Property and equipment, net 3,201 3,261 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,140 969 Goodwill 1,711 1,708 Intangible assets, net 1,730 2,040 Deferred income taxes, net 4,027 3,766 Other assets 1,816 1,934 Total assets $ 95,344 $ 94,598 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,493 $ 10,588 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,026 20,261 Due to affiliates 2,855 2,964 Customer incentives and deposits 2,182 2,399 Lines of credit and short-term loans 18,585 17,980 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 457 363 Total current liabilities 53,598 54,555 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 683 606 Long-term debt and other liabilities 1,204 1,376 Total liabilities 55,485 56,537 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share: 2,445,598 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; no shares issued as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; no shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Series B convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share: 2,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 2,000,000 shares issued as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 650,000 shares and 854,753 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 7 9 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 47,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 23,473,611 and 23,059,138 shares issued as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 23,268,126 shares and 22,853,653 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 233 229 Treasury stock, at cost, 205,485 shares and 205,485 shares as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (285 ) (285 ) Additional paid-in capital 20,884 20,708 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,856 ) (4,941 ) Retained earnings 7,573 6,707 Total stockholders' equity attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. 23,556 22,427 Non-controlling interest 16,303 15,634 Total stockholders’ equity 39,859 38,061 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 95,344 $ 94,598





SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,777 $ 1,454 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 532 510 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 133 241 Bad debt expense, net of recoveries (35 ) 34 Deferred income tax (benefit) (129 ) - Share-based compensation expense 173 150 Majority stockholders change in control agreement - (420 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 607 (5,780 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,301 (1,716 ) Accounts payable (325 ) (145 ) Operating lease liabilities (133 ) (242 ) Accrued expenses, other current liabilities, due to affiliates and customer incentives and deposits (965 ) 2,916 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,936 (2,998 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (343 ) (478 ) Net cash used in investing activities (343 ) (478 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings under line of credit 26,659 19,271 Repayments under line of credit (26,577 ) (14,446 ) Proceeds from term debt 445 - Payments on term debt (124 ) - Payments on capital lease obligations (5 ) - Payments of notes to seller (722 ) - Dividend on noncontrolling interest (304 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (628 ) 4,825 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash (57 ) 13,473 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,908 14,061 Cash, cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,345 - Cash, cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,253 $ 14,061





SPAR Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Net Revenues: Americas $ 48,578 $ 42,978 APAC 6,100 6,818 EMEA 9,702 9,198 Total net revenues $ 64,380 $ 58,994 Operating income: Americas $ 2,521 $ 1,780 APAC (192 ) (441 ) EMEA 821 728 Total operating income $ 3,150 $ 2,067

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and related per share amounts represents net income attributable to SPAR Group adjusted for the removal of a one-time positive adjustment. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) share based compensation expense, (v) review of strategic alternatives, (vi) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted net income attributable to SPAR Group and per share amounts, and Adjusted EBITDA because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to these measures for the periods presented:





SPAR Group, Inc. Net Income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to Adjusted Net Income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation Diluted Net Income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. to Adjusted Diluted Net Income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net Income attributable to SPAR Group Inc. $ 866 $ 674 Add-back one-time impact (net of taxes) 387 (172 ) Adjusted Net income attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 1,253 $ 502 Diluted Net Income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.04 $ 0.03 Add-back one-time impact (net of taxes) $ 0.02 $ (0.01 ) Adjusted Diluted Net Income per common share attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 0.06 $ 0.02





SPAR Group, Inc. Net Income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. Reconciliation Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Consolidated Net Income $ 1,777 $ 1,454 Depreciation and amortization 532 510 Interest expense 390 149 Income Tax expense 1,041 551 Other income (58 ) (87 ) Consolidated EBITDA 3,682 2,577 Share based compensation 173 150 Review of Strategic Alternatives 317 - Legal Costs / Settlements - non recurring - (368 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 4,172 2,359 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non controlling interest (1,276 ) (878 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to SPAR Group, Inc. $ 2,896 $ 1,481





