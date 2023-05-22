New 2023 Edition of Best Corporate Events eBook Identifies Challenges and Offers Creative Solutions for Engaging and Retaining Employees, Optimizing Team Performance

/EIN News/ -- PALM HARBOR, Fla., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Best Corporate Events (BEST), North America's largest in-person and virtual corporate team building and event company, today announced it has released the 2023 edition of its new eBook detailing how corporate leaders can improve employee engagement, morale, and loyalty, and how meeting and event planners can support workforce performance objectives. In an effort to shine a light on the challenges organizations face with hiring and retention, the report titled “Your Roadmap to Successful Corporate Team Building” details strategies for implementing team-building exercises that help retain, engage, and optimize team performance.



“We’ve been helping our clients address engagement and retention issues for 13 years,” says Roy Charette, Managing Partner of Best Corporate Events. “Our free 100-page eBook identifies the core principles of team building and offers suggestions for implementing programs that help organizations get the best out of their employees, ultimately building stronger teams. The eBook’s design makes it easy for corporate leaders to find and instantly access specific information and practical guidance on improving new employee onboarding, enhancing workplace relationships, increasing productivity, and improving business performance.”

For more information about Best Corporate Events and its industry-leading team-building programs, visit https://bestcorporateevents.com/. Click here to access a free copy of “Your Roadmap to Successful Corporate Team Building.”

About Best Corporate Events

Best Corporate Events (BEST) is North America's largest in-person and virtual corporate team building and event company with the #1 Customer TrustScore in its industry. With a proven model for improving team productivity, motivation, and collaboration through innovative team events, Best Corporate Events strengthens teams by delivering team building, professional development, and training programs that help organizations build trust and respect among their team members while enhancing leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills. For more information, visit https://bestcorporateevents.com/.

