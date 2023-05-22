Snappt Joins Forces with ResMan to Revolutionize Fraud Detection in the Residential Property Management Market

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappt , the leader in document fraud detection for residential apartment property managers, today announced a partnership with ResMan, a cloud-based residential property management solution. This partnership empowers every ResMan customer to access best-in-class document fraud detection, all completely within the core ResMan platform.

ResMan will embed Snappt’s technology as part of its overall screening offering to customers. Snappt’s technology helps property managers accurately detect when income documents – such as pay stubs and bank statements – have been fraudulently altered. This new offering will complement ResMan’s existing suite of tenant screening services.

“ResMan is a best-of-breed property management system that has significantly impacted the multifamily sector over the last decade. We’re excited to expand our reach to ResMan’s core customer base and provide our industry-leading technology to safeguard hundreds of thousands of apartment homes,” added Kyle Nelson, Snappt’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships.

With this new partnership, ResMan and Snappt will tackle the growing problem of application fraud in the multifamily rental market. According to a Forrester study , 97 percent of property management companies have experienced fraud in some capacity, with 80 percent experiencing it up to 20 times. Detecting 99.8 percent of fraud, Snappt helps property managers minimize the chance of renting to high-risk tenants, reducing rental income loss and eliminating costly evictions and debt.

“We are thrilled to partner with Snappt to bring innovative and essential fraud detection solutions to our customers in the multifamily rental market,” said Michael Dunn, Chief Executive Officer of ResMan. “Our goal is to ensure that our customers are selecting the most qualified applicants for their vacant units while mitigating risk and reducing financial losses. Snappt’s cutting-edge technology will be crucial in helping us achieve that goal.”

Snappt is a Gold Sponsor of ResMania , ResMan’s second annual customer conference, taking place May 22-25, 2023 at the Renaissance Legacy West in Plano, Texas. Nelson, along with Snappt Chief Executive Dan Berlind, will deliver a thought leadership session in the Leadership Track titled, “Your Applicants Are Stealing From You; Do You Know How?” on Tuesday, May 23 at 2:00 p.m.

Snappt’s document fraud detection service helps property managers eliminate costly evictions and debt by removing altered financial documents and high-risk residents from the application process.

ABOUT RESMAN

ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry’s most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan’s platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at myresman.com or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

About Snappt

Snappt, a Los Angeles-based real estate technology company, provides a quick and inexpensive data-driven document fraud detection service that can accurately spot fraudulent documentation. Snappt is used by 8 of the top 10 property management firms in the U.S. For more information, visit www.snappt.com