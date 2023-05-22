MissQuito Mosquito Control, a women-led mosquito control company, Announces the Grand Opening of Its First Franchise in Cleveland, Ohio

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissQuito, a women-led and operated mosquito control company, is excited to announce the opening of its first franchise location in Northeast Cleveland, Ohio. The new location is owned and operated by Katy Mullins.



“I’m thrilled to be a part of a company that is dedicated to empowering women in the industry. I’m also excited about how focused MissQuito is on community involvement and continuing to be involved directly with our local communities,” said Mullins.

As a fully women-led company, MissQuito offers women opportunities to grow and be entrepreneurs in the pest control industry. In addition to empowering female entrepreneurs, MissQuito is dedicated to community involvement and giving back.

“I am very involved in my local community already and look forward to continuing to serve our communities by offering safe and effective mosquito control,” said Mullins.

Mullins is deeply involved in the local school district; she also coaches her daughter’s sports team and is currently a volunteer for Just Run Lake County. In her free time, Mullins participates in other community-focused activities, such as clean-up days and days of service around the NE Cleveland area.

“It is going to be so amazing to be able to sponsor local community events, sports teams, school events, etc. These are all very important things to me, so being able to do them with my company’s name is amazing,” said Mullins.

MissQuito is committed to being involved in local communities and creating an impact through eco-conscious mosquito control solutions with flexible services created for ease. “We're building something new,” said Natasha Oldham, General Manager of MissQuito. “As a community-focused, women-led business, not only are we creating a flexible, stress-free mosquito control experience, but also we are also empowering women to grow in the pest control industry.”

Mosquitoes are most prominent during the summer in Northeast Ohio. They become active when temperatures are consistently above 50 degrees Fahrenheit. Breeding season in Northeast Cleveland starts as early as May and lasts through October.

MissQuito of NE Cleveland is excited to serve customers in Geauga, Lake, and Cuyahoga counties with free inspections to all new customers within the service area. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 440-497-6477 or visit www.missquito.com/cleveland.

MissQuito launched in 2020, servicing the metro Atlanta area, and began franchising in 2023.

If you are interested in owning a MissQuito Franchise in your community, please visit www.missquito.com/franchise.

Media Contact Kathleen Liles at 404-997-9814