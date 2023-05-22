Peter J. Walsh, Jr. Elected Chair of Potter Anderson & Corroon

Firm selects veteran litigator to succeed Kathleen Furey McDonough in 2024

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP today announced the election of Peter J. Walsh, Jr. as chair of the firm’s Executive Committee. Walsh will serve as chair-elect until his three-year term begins on January 1, 2024. Kathleen Furey McDonough, the firm’s current chair, will complete her second term at the end of 2023 and will step down after six years as chair of the committee.



“Pete will be an exceptional leader at a transitional time,” said McDonough. “His service as Practice Group Leader of the firm’s Corporate Litigation Group and as member of the Executive Committee, provides the experience essential to building on the firm’s historical success.”

Walsh, a seasoned litigator, has extensive experience in Delaware’s trial courts, the Supreme Court of Delaware, and routinely handles high profile matters in the Court of Chancery.

Outside of the firm, Walsh is a recognized senior leader in the Delaware legal community and has been active nationally in the Business Law Section of the ABA, having served on the Council of the Section, as chair of the Business and Corporate Litigation Committee, and as chair of the Publications Board. He is also a Fellow in both the American College of Trial Lawyers and the Litigation Counsel of America.

Potter Anderson’s most recent successes include bolstering its bankruptcy and corporate litigation practices with key lateral additions, as well as several high-profile litigation and corporate victories. Walsh’s initial focus as chair will be to build upon these recent achievements in acquiring and developing talent, as well as its strong financial performance. He will continue to hone the firm’s approach to client service and reputation with clients and co-counsel and is committed to proactively seeking ways to best position the firm to meet the rapidly evolving challenges and changes in the legal industry.

“I am honored to succeed Kathleen, who made history as the first woman to chair a major Delaware law firm,” said Walsh. “I am particularly looking forward to guiding the firm as it commemorates its bicentennial in 2026, as it is an ideal time to celebrate the firm’s past and present successes while keeping focused on the evolving needs of our clients.”

Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP is one of the largest and most highly regarded Delaware law firms, providing legal services to regional, national, and international clients. With more than 90 attorneys, the firm’s practice is centered on corporate law, corporate litigation, intellectual property, commercial litigation, bankruptcy, labor and employment, and real estate.

