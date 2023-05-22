mophie announces new car vent mount accessories available exclusively at Apple stores

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie®, a leading brand in power, today introduced two vent mount accessories Made for iPhone, including the MagSafe-compatible magnetic vent mount and the wireless charging vent mount with MagSafe. The lineup features the following:



Magnetic vent mount ($39.95) - The magnetic vent mount (non-charging) holds iPhone securely and preserves access to the Lightning port. The magnetic vent mount rotates and tilts so you can get the perfect viewing angle, and the optional extension arm holds iPhone above or below the vent.

- The magnetic vent mount (non-charging) holds iPhone securely and preserves access to the Lightning port. The magnetic vent mount rotates and tilts so you can get the perfect viewing angle, and the optional extension arm holds iPhone above or below the vent. Wireless charging vent mount with MagSafe ($99.95) - The wireless charging vent mount is a must-have for daily commuters. The Made with MagSafe wireless charger provides a secure hold and perfect alignment for iPhone in your chosen line of vision without obstructing your view of the road or your vehicle’s control center. The optional offset extension arm also holds iPhone above or below the vent. Get up to 15W of wireless power, the fastest wireless charging speed possible, with the included USB-C 20W car charger. It’s easy to install, right out of the box, so you have everything you need to charge wirelessly.

Product feature videos may be found here:

Additional product features in common:

MagSafe-compatible - Both magnetic vent mounts are compatible with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone and provide a secure and perfect alignment, every time.

Both magnetic vent mounts are compatible with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone and provide a secure and perfect alignment, every time. Strong, Secure Hold - The vent mounts attach to the air conditioning register via a hook which has 8-30mm of adjustability, enough to attach to almost any car vent.

The vent mounts attach to the air conditioning register via a hook which has 8-30mm of adjustability, enough to attach to almost any car vent. Off-set Extension Arm - The included extension arm attaches to the mount so you can have the option to position iPhone above or below the vent.

The included extension arm attaches to the mount so you can have the option to position iPhone above or below the vent. Multiple Viewing Angles - The dynamic ball and joint design pivots so you get the perfect viewing angle.

The dynamic ball and joint design pivots so you get the perfect viewing angle. Cable Management Clip - An adhesive clip helps keep cables out of your way while you drive.

An adhesive clip helps keep cables out of your way while you drive. Easy Access to the Lightning Port - The magnetic hold means there are no clamps to block the Lightning port on your iPhone.

“The magnetic and wireless charging vent mounts from mophie are each designed to enhance the driving experience,” said Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing at ZAGG. “No matter the use case, mophie helps connected drivers keep their iPhone secure and in line-of-sight.”

Availability:

The mophie magnetic vent mount and wireless charging vent mount with MagSafe are available today on Apple.com and mophie.com, and at Apple stores globally. Each product includes a two-year manufacturer’s warranty1.

1ZAGG warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

iPhone, MagSafe, and Lightning are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. USB-C is a registered trademark of the USB implementers Forum. Other trademarks are those of their respective owners.

About ZAGG

As a global leader and innovator for screen protection, protective cases, tablet keyboards, and power management solutions for mobile devices, ZAGG delivers 360-degree protection and portable and wireless charging under the ZAGG and mophie brands. ZAGG draws inspiration from those who passionately seek active, creative, and share-worthy lives and empowers them to fearlessly enjoy their mobile devices. ZAGG is based in Utah and has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. With more than 250 million devices protected globally, ZAGG mobile accessories are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Currys, and MediaMarkt. For more information, please visit the company’s website at ZAGG.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact:

ZAGG Inc

Jeff DuBois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

Team LEWIS

Noelle Brasier

805-587-3145

ZAGG@teamlewis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8eb18b7-acbb-4394-b52c-be5b1571e438