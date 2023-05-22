Revolo Biotherapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data for ‘1104 in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Associated With Influenza Infection at the ATS 2023 International Conference

/EIN News/ -- Data continues to demonstrate the broader potential of ‘1104 to avoid and reduce inflammation in multiple models of disease, including allergy and beyond



NEW ORLEANS and CAMBRIDGE, UK,, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced new preclinical data discussed in a poster presentation at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2023 International Conference. The poster showcases the ability of its immune-resetting drug candidate ‘1104 to inhibit and reduce lung inflammation without immunosuppression in a new model of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) associated with influenza infection.

“We are pleased with these new results which showcase the potential of ‘1104 to modulate the inflammatory response in the lung in models beyond our lead allergic disease indications,” said Jonathan Rigby, Chief Executive Officer of Revolo. “The data continues to highlight the unique mechanism of action (MOA) of ‘1104, acting ahead of the inflammatory cascade to reset the immune system. As we build on the positive Phase 2a trial data of ‘1104 in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and prepare to release data from our second Phase 2a study of ‘1104 in allergic disease, we continue to evaluate additional potential indications that could benefit from ‘1104’s unique MOA.”

In this model,

Mice treated with ‘1104 had significantly reduced inflammatory infiltration in the lung by neutrophils, macrophages, and lymphocytes compared to those treated with dexamethasone.

Prophylactic and therapeutic dosing of ‘1104 resulted in a dose-dependent suppression of relevant pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines (TNF-a, interleukin 1β (IL-1β), IL-6, IL-17, MCP-1, and MIP-1a), usually elevated in ARDS-associated viral infection.

Neither ‘1104 nor the positive control had a significant effect on viral load in lung tissue, indicating that ‘1104 can modulate the immune inflammatory response without causing immunosuppression.



As part of the study, mice were infected with influenza A virus (IAV). Three days after infection, animals received either PBS (negative control) or 30µg of polyinosinic-polycytidylic acid (poly I:C) to exacerbate influenza-induced lung inflammation. Mice were treated with ‘1104 (80 or 800 µg/Kg) or PBS 15 minutes before and 24 hours after poly I:C or with dexamethasone at 10mg/kg (treatment control), 1 hour before and 24 hours after the poly I:C challenge. At 48 hours after the poly I:C challenge, bronchoalveolar lavage fluid was collected to conduct differential cell counts and to measure cytokines. Lung tissue was also collected to determine the viral load.

About ‘1104

‘1104 is a first-in-class peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein, mTB Chaperonin 60.1 that is involved in resetting the immune system. Revolo Bio has recently advanced ‘1104 through two Phase 2a trials: one in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and one in patients with allergen sensitivity, while exploring its potential for other allergic diseases.

Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function nearing initiation of a second Phase 2b clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2a clinical trial for an additional autoimmune indication. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

