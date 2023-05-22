/EIN News/ -- Press release

San Francisco, United States and Schindellegi, Switzerland – May 22, 2023

Trifork appoints CEO of US market to accelerate growth

Trifork, an international provider of next generation IT services and solutions, has appointed Karan Yadav as CEO of Trifork US Inc. to lead Trifork’s continued expansion in the US market.

The US market has become increasingly important for Trifork in recent years. In 2022, revenue from the US market grew by 56%. In the first quarter of 2023, revenue growth accelerated to 68%.

Karan Yadav is an accomplished technology executive with in-depth experience in high-tech enterprise solutions and go-to-market strategy. Prior to joining Trifork, Karan served as Worldwide Lead for Enterprise Solutions at Apple, which included working with strategic partners and key customers to build solutions on the Apple platform. Karan was instrumental in scaling Apple’s presence in the enterprise market during his five years with Apple. Prior to Apple, Karan spent four years at Workday as Worldwide Industry Head, where he led the global go-to-market and product strategy function for the TMT verticals. Karan also spent nine years at SAP in multiple roles across the organization with the most recent role as Senior Director and Global Lead for mobile application innovation.

“We see a huge potential in partnering with US enterprises to increase their effectiveness and customer centricity with next generation software. Within the Trifork Group, we already have strong reference customers in the US in addition to a long list of globally operating enterprises who trust us with building and servicing their software. This provides a solid platform for Karan to scale our business in the US and develop our strategic partnerships. I am happy that Karan has chosen to join Trifork and see him as a perfect fit with our entrepreneurial culture and our work within enterprise on exciting technologies such as Mobile and AI” says Jørn Larsen, CEO and founder of Trifork Group.

“I am honored to join Trifork and take on the responsibility of leading the company in the US. We are living in the golden age of technology, especially with the potential we see around AI and Mobile. With Trifork’s strong track record of delivering innovative solutions to its customers, I am excited to help drive its next stage of growth and innovation” says Karan Yadav.

Karan Yadav joins Trifork in June 2023.

About Trifork

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has 1,135 employees across 69 business units and offices in 14 countries in Europe, USA, and Australia. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection, and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology startups with clear synergies between the startup and Trifork. Trifork is behind the global tech community GOTO, which has more than 47 million video views on YouTube and Instagram. Trifork Holding is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen and trades under the ticker TRIFOR.

