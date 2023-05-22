Enteral Nutrition Market: Rising Valuation and Projected Growth with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027

Enteral Nutrition Industry

The Growth Trajectory of the Enteral Nutrition Market: From $6,762 Million in 2018 to a Projected $12,294 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 $6,762 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2018. 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $12,294 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 2027. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 7.1% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2020 𝐭𝐨 2027, underscoring the growing demand and significance of enteral nutrition in the healthcare industry. The continuous advancement in medical technology and the increasing awareness about the benefits of enteral nutrition are key factors driving this upward trend. As we look to the future, the enteral nutrition market promises to play an increasingly vital role in nourishing patients and improving their overall well-being.

Enteral nutrition is a versatile approach to meeting an individual's caloric needs by administering food directly through the gastrointestinal tract. It encompasses a range of methods, including normal dietary intake, liquid or powdered supplements, and tube feeding. Patients requiring enteral nutrition can benefit from various equipment and instruments designed to facilitate the smooth flow of fluids into the gastrointestinal tract. These tools may include tubes, pumps, and other types of piping systems.

Enteral nutrition is particularly beneficial for individuals with conditions such as diabetes, malnutrition, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and other complications that affect their ability to consume or absorb adequate nutrients. It is also used to provide nutritional support to patients experiencing deficits in their nutritional status. By delivering essential nutrients directly to the digestive system, enteral nutrition plays a crucial role in promoting optimal nourishment and supporting the overall health and well-being of patients.

Key Market Players

𝐀𝐁𝐁𝐎𝐓𝐓 𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐒, 𝐁. 𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐔𝐍 𝐌𝐄𝐋𝐒𝐔𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐍 𝐀𝐆, 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐈𝐔𝐒 𝐊𝐀𝐁𝐈 𝐀𝐆, 𝐆𝐋𝐎𝐁𝐀𝐋 𝐇𝐄𝐀𝐋𝐓𝐇 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐃𝐔𝐂𝐓𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂., 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐋 𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐃𝐒 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐌𝐄𝐈𝐉𝐈 𝐇𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐂𝐎., 𝐋𝐓𝐃., 𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐋𝐄 𝐒.𝐀, 𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐊𝐈𝐓𝐓 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐊𝐈𝐒𝐄𝐑 𝐆𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐏 𝐏𝐋𝐂., 𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐔𝐒, 𝐈𝐍𝐂.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

By Protein Composition:

Standard Protein Diet: Enteral nutrition formulas with a balanced protein composition.

High Protein Supplement: Enteral nutrition formulas enriched with a higher protein content.

Protein for Diabetes Care Patients: Specialized enteral nutrition formulas designed for individuals with diabetes.

Others: Other protein compositions catering to specific nutritional needs or medical conditions.

By Form:

Powder: Enteral nutrition formulas available in powder form that can be mixed with water or other liquids.

Liquid: Ready-to-use liquid enteral nutrition formulas.

By Age Group:

Adults (Above 18): Enteral nutrition products designed for adult patients.

Pediatric (Below 18): Enteral nutrition formulas specially formulated for children.

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Sales: Enteral nutrition products sold directly to hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Retail: Enteral nutrition products available in retail settings such as pharmacies and medical supply stores.

Online: Enteral nutrition products sold through online platforms.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The North American market for enteral nutrition is well-established and has a significant market share. The United States, in particular, has a strong presence in this market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and a large patient population.

Europe: The European market for enteral nutrition includes countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Europe also has a well-developed healthcare system and a growing demand for enteral nutrition products. The market in this region is driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical technology.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region comprises countries such as Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. This region has a rapidly growing market for enteral nutrition, primarily driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about enteral nutrition among healthcare professionals and patients.

LAMEA: LAMEA stands for Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This region includes countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA. The enteral nutrition market in LAMEA is witnessing steady growth due to factors such as improving healthcare facilities, increasing disposable income, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

