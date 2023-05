Enteral Nutrition Market: Rising Valuation and Projected Growth with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027

Enteral Nutrition Industry

The Growth Trajectory of the Enteral Nutrition Market: From $6,762 Million in 2018 to a Projected $12,294 Million by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.1%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐„๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ง๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฒ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐ฌ, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐š ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ $6,762 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2018. ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ง ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ $12,294 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ฉ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ 2027. ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š ๐ซ๐จ๐›๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 7.1% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2020 ๐ญ๐จ 2027, underscoring the growing demand and significance of enteral nutrition in the healthcare industry. The continuous advancement in medical technology and the increasing awareness about the benefits of enteral nutrition are key factors driving this upward trend. As we look to the future, the enteral nutrition market promises to play an increasingly vital role in nourishing patients and improving their overall well-being.

Enteral nutrition is a versatile approach to meeting an individual's caloric needs by administering food directly through the gastrointestinal tract. It encompasses a range of methods, including normal dietary intake, liquid or powdered supplements, and tube feeding. Patients requiring enteral nutrition can benefit from various equipment and instruments designed to facilitate the smooth flow of fluids into the gastrointestinal tract. These tools may include tubes, pumps, and other types of piping systems.

Enteral nutrition is particularly beneficial for individuals with conditions such as diabetes, malnutrition, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and other complications that affect their ability to consume or absorb adequate nutrients. It is also used to provide nutritional support to patients experiencing deficits in their nutritional status. By delivering essential nutrients directly to the digestive system, enteral nutrition plays a crucial role in promoting optimal nourishment and supporting the overall health and well-being of patients.

Key Market Players

๐€๐๐๐Ž๐“๐“ ๐‹๐€๐๐Ž๐‘๐€๐“๐Ž๐‘๐ˆ๐„๐’, ๐. ๐๐‘๐€๐”๐ ๐Œ๐„๐‹๐’๐”๐๐†๐„๐ ๐€๐†, ๐ƒ๐€๐๐Ž๐๐„ ๐’.๐€., ๐ ๐‘๐„๐’๐„๐๐ˆ๐”๐’ ๐Š๐€๐๐ˆ ๐€๐†, ๐†๐‹๐Ž๐๐€๐‹ ๐‡๐„๐€๐‹๐“๐‡ ๐๐‘๐Ž๐ƒ๐”๐‚๐“๐’, ๐ˆ๐๐‚., ๐‡๐Ž๐‘๐Œ๐„๐‹ ๐ ๐Ž๐Ž๐ƒ๐’ ๐‚๐Ž๐‘๐๐Ž๐‘๐€๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐, ๐Œ๐„๐ˆ๐‰๐ˆ ๐‡๐Ž๐‹๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐‚๐Ž., ๐‹๐“๐ƒ., ๐๐„๐’๐“๐‹๐„ ๐’.๐€, ๐‘๐„๐‚๐Š๐ˆ๐“๐“ ๐๐„๐๐‚๐Š๐ˆ๐’๐„๐‘ ๐†๐‘๐Ž๐”๐ ๐๐‹๐‚., ๐•๐ˆ๐‚๐“๐”๐’, ๐ˆ๐๐‚.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ง๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ:

By Protein Composition:

Standard Protein Diet: Enteral nutrition formulas with a balanced protein composition.

High Protein Supplement: Enteral nutrition formulas enriched with a higher protein content.

Protein for Diabetes Care Patients: Specialized enteral nutrition formulas designed for individuals with diabetes.

Others: Other protein compositions catering to specific nutritional needs or medical conditions.

By Form:

Powder: Enteral nutrition formulas available in powder form that can be mixed with water or other liquids.

Liquid: Ready-to-use liquid enteral nutrition formulas.

By Age Group:

Adults (Above 18): Enteral nutrition products designed for adult patients.

Pediatric (Below 18): Enteral nutrition formulas specially formulated for children.

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Sales: Enteral nutrition products sold directly to hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Retail: Enteral nutrition products available in retail settings such as pharmacies and medical supply stores.

Online: Enteral nutrition products sold through online platforms.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ง๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ข๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ:

North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The North American market for enteral nutrition is well-established and has a significant market share. The United States, in particular, has a strong presence in this market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and a large patient population.

Europe: The European market for enteral nutrition includes countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Europe also has a well-developed healthcare system and a growing demand for enteral nutrition products. The market in this region is driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in medical technology.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region comprises countries such as Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. This region has a rapidly growing market for enteral nutrition, primarily driven by the increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about enteral nutrition among healthcare professionals and patients.

LAMEA: LAMEA stands for Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. This region includes countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA. The enteral nutrition market in LAMEA is witnessing steady growth due to factors such as improving healthcare facilities, increasing disposable income, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

