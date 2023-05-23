Snake Oil To Release Self-Titled Debut Album Through Lions Pride Music Of Denmark On May 29TH

Stylized photo of the band. Promotional banner issued by Lions Pride Music Snake Oil's Logo

AMERY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Snake Oil’s musical prowess and exceptional stage performance have been honed over years of performing, in a full-blown costumed “Ikons Of Rock” theatrical live show. Their live performance has placed them firmly as a North American headlining show.

They have performed on concert stages with classic rock royalty including; The Beach Boys, Whitesnake, Starship, Cheap Trick, Night Ranger, Rick Springfield, The Guess Who, Blue Oyster Cult, Foghat, Slaughter, Great White, Warrant, Lita Ford, Bret Michaels, and many others. Both Dee Snider of Twisted Sister and Stephen Pearcy of Ratt have flown in to join Snake Oil as guests in their performance. The band tours Canada and the USA at rock festivals, arenas, theaters, and casino showrooms. And this is all before the upcoming release of the first album.

Prior to forming Snake Oil, all members were in various original music projects. Some made it to a status of national/international recognition, and their music is still circulating globally. Snake Oil has a growing and supportive North American fan base that has applauded the first taste of some of the original material live. Written to appeal to classic rock lovers, the first album is anthemic. It kicks off with driving and edgy “pump-you-up” guitar-driven rock, it weaves through a melodic path of harmony-driven songs and finishes with some acoustical gold. From beginning to end, there is something for all: a non-repetitive discovery of Snake Oil.

Snake Oil released a music video via social media and was contacted and signed to Lion’s Pride Music, out of Denmark. The album is available for preview & preorder on Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/album/snake-oil/1676131133

