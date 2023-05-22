LendTech Market : Top Players Visa, Inc, American Express Company, Finastra, Q2 Software | 2023 - 2032

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled "LendTech Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Type, Organization Size, End User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031," the global lendtech industry generated $8 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $61.9 billion by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

The adoption of technology by lending service providers, particularly banks, has contributed to the growth of the lendtech market. However, factors such as over-indebtedness and heavy reliance on technology and internet access have hindered market growth. On the positive side, the lending industry is gradually shifting toward a digital economy in many countries.

In terms of organization size, large enterprises accounted for a major share of the lendtech market in 2021. This can be attributed to the fact that larger companies often have more assets, which they can leverage to obtain loans or lines of credit for various purposes such as business expansion or infrastructure improvement.

The consumer lending segment held a significant share of the lendtech market in 2021. This is driven by the rise of FinTech companies offering online lending services and government regulations aimed at promoting transparency among lenders. In the coming years, the market is expected to witness attractive opportunities with the provision of consulting services prior to loan acquisition and increased financing options for enterprises.

Among the end users, banks dominated the lendtech market in 2021. Banks provide lendtech solutions that involve advising and executing transactions on behalf of affluent clients. They also offer financial planning, portfolio management, and other financial services related to private financing options, often utilizing augmented reality technology.

Geographically, North America held the largest share of the lendtech market in 2021. The region experienced high demand for lending technology solutions from lending businesses. Factors contributing to the market's growth in North America include technological advancements and a substantial number of competitors in the region.

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the lendtech market forecast from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of lendtech market overview.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the lendtech market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing lendtech market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global lendtech market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

LendTech Market Report Highlights

Component

Solution

Services

Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

Type

Consumer Lending

Business Lending

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

End User

Banks

Credit Unions

NBFCs

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players Visa, Inc, American Express Company, Finastra, Q2 Software, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, fis, Pegasystems Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Nelito Systems Pvt. Ltd., Roostify, Inc.

