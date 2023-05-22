Destiny Malibu & Legacy Patino Announce Their First Collaboration with Pop Song "Yo Te Llevare" for Summer 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- US Capital Services, a leader in music industry services, proudly announces an exciting new collaboration between renowned artists Destiny Malibu and Legacy Patino. The artists are set to release their first collaboration, a catchy bilingual pop song titled "Yo Te Llevare," in the summer of 2023. This announcement marks a momentous step in their careers and promises an exhilarating musical experience for their fans.
Destiny Malibu, an American Idol alum, and Legacy Patino, an emerging talent in the music industry, are coming together to create a unique musical fusion that blends their respective styles. The duo was recently spotted at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, sparking anticipation among their followers. With a combined following of over 200,000 on social media platforms, the artists have made significant impacts on their audience, generating over 7 million total views on their content.
Speaking about their collaboration, Destiny and Legacy said, "We're eager to share this collaboration with the world and we invite fans to follow our journey. This is going to be fun." This statement echoes the excitement and enthusiasm that the artists have for this collaboration, indicative of the vibrant energy that fans can expect from the upcoming release.
Destiny Malibu has become a household name since her appearance on American Idol. Her music, a high-energy blend of pop, echoes the styles of popular artists such as Ariana Grande, Ellie Goulding, and Iggy Azalea. Her resilience and perseverance have been in the spotlight following her family's experience with the Woolsey Fire and the Borderline shooting in 2018, events that only strengthened her resolve. Destiny Malibu released 3 albums and a cover song between 2020-2022 including her two bilingual songs “Lo Siento” and “Vamos”. Among her recent accomplishments she graces the cover of the Lake Las Vegas Deluxe Version Magazine's May 2023 edition, a prestigious publication known for featuring prominent artists like Olivia Newton John and Shania Twain and has been performing at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in 2022 and 2023.
On the other hand, Legacy Patino is a rising star, known for his unique sound that amalgamates pop, R&B, and Latin music. His music captures his love for his Latin roots, reflected in his use of instrumental choices and corridos tumbados in his musical compositions. His recent releases, "Macarena" and "Amigos," have been widely appreciated for their stylistic diversity, gaining him a rapidly growing fanbase.
The upcoming release, "Yo Te Llevare," is a testament to their creative prowess and promises to be a fun, high-energy track. The artists' unique styles will be on full display, blending Destiny's pop sensibilities with Legacy's Latin influences. Slated for release this summer, the song will be accompanied by a music video, offering fans a complete audio-visual treat.
Destiny and Legacy invite their fans to join them on this exciting journey. They encourage fans to follow them on their respective social media platforms for more updates about the collaboration, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and the official release date.
US Capital Services is proud to facilitate this collaboration, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to supporting diverse artists and promoting innovative music.
Both Destiny Malibu and Legacy Patino have established substantial digital footprints, and their fans can easily stay updated with their activities and projects. To follow Destiny Malibu's journey, fans can visit her on her Linktree platform at Follow Destiny Malibu. This digital hub provides links to her music, social media profiles, live performances, and details of her upcoming performance on Saturday, May 27, 2023 in Henderson, NV for a Memorial Day all day event beginning at 10am.
Legacy Patino, with his unique blend of pop, R&B, and Latin music, has also garnered a considerable online following. To keep abreast of Legacy's latest releases, performances, and other activities, fans are invited to visit his official website at Follow Legacy Patino. There, visitors can explore his discography, view his latest music videos, and learn more about his journey and influences in the music industry.
These digital platforms provide fans with a comprehensive overview of Destiny Malibu and Legacy Patino's musical journeys and highlight their individual styles, talents, and achievements. As anticipation builds for the release of "Yo Te Llevare," these platforms will serve as the primary sources of updates, teasers, and announcements related to the collaboration. It's an exciting time to follow these artists as they embark on this new chapter of their musical careers.
About US Capital Services:
US Capital Services is a leading provider of comprehensive services within the music industry. With a reputation for offering unparalleled support to a diverse range of artists and musicians, US Capital Services continues to contribute significantly to the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry.
About US Capital Services:
US Capital Services is a leading provider of comprehensive services within the music industry. With a reputation for offering unparalleled support to a diverse range of artists and musicians, US Capital Services continues to contribute significantly to the ever-evolving landscape of the music industry.
