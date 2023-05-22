PHILIPPINES, May 22 - Press Release

May 22, 2023 SENATE OKs REVILLA BILL INSTITUTIONALIZING TEACHING ALLOWANCE FOR PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS The Senate on Monday (May 22) passed on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 1964 or the 'Kabalikat ng Pagtuturo Act' principally authored and sponsored by Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. institutionalizing and increasing the teaching allowance granted to public school teachers. With a unanimous vote, the measure making permanent what is more commonly known as the 'chalk allowance' inches towards becoming a law. Under SBN 1964, the teaching allowance shall be gradually increased from the current P5,000 to P7,500 for school year 2023-2024 and to P10,000 for school year 2024-2025 onwards. The additional benefit shall also not be subject to tax. In his sponsorship last week, Revilla noted that public school teachers are forced to shell out money from their own pockets to procure supplies for the actual conduct of teaching since what is currently being granted to them is just P5,000 annually or just P24 a day. "The current cash allowance already includes a P500 allocation for medical examination. If we deduct that from the purchase of teaching materials and equipment, it will drop to P22 pesos only per day. A box of chalk costs P68, a ream of bond paper costs P120, not including the internet load," the chairperson of Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation added. After approving the measure on Third Reading, Revilla thanked his colleagues for their support on the passage of the bill. "Salamat po sa ating mga kasamahan dito sa Senado sa buong-buong suporta sa panukala ito. With the passage of 'Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act', we are giving our dear teachers an assurance that they will always have the Senate as their ally in advocating, pushing, and fighting for their welfare." "Isang hakbang pa lamang ito sa marami pa rin nating mga ipapasang panukala upang bigyang-sandata ang ating mga guro lalo na't ang kanilang papel na ginagampanan sa buhay ng ating mga kabataan ay hindi matatawaran", Revilla furthered. The lawmaker also appealed to the House of Representatives to consider the approval of the measure. "I appeal to our colleagues in the lower house to make this measure their priority. This was already passed by the Senate during the 17th and 18th Congresses. It is not for me or for all of you. This is for our hard-working teachers, the shapers of our nation, who have dedicated their lives to nurture our children ", Revilla closed.