Settlement rate of voters’ petitions sent to legislature reaches 99.8%: report

VIETNAM, May 22 -

HÀ NỘI — Of the 2,593 petitions of voters sent to the fourth sitting of the 15th National Assembly (NA), 2,589 have been handled according to a report on supervision results of the settlement of petitions presented at the legislature’s ongoing fifth session in Hà Nội on Monday.

Among the petitions, the NA and its agencies cleared up all of the 91 petitions addressed to them.

The Government, ministries and centrally-run agencies responded to 2,466 out of the 2,469 petitions meant for them, and the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy addressed all of the 20 petitions in their realms.

Voters lauded the legislative body’s strong, comprehensive operational reform, which they said has been conducted in an increasingly democratic, public and transparent fashion.

The report noted that the settlement of voters' petitions by the Government, ministries and centrally-run agencies has contributed to removing obstacles to socio-economic development, ensuring social order and safety, improving people’s living standards and raising public confidence.

However, the Chairman of the NA Standing Committee’s Ombudsman Commission, Dương Thanh Bình, who presented the report, said the collection and summarisation of voters' petitions and opinions have failed to meet the deadline stipulated by the law.

He added that even when ministries and centrally-run agencies have taken measures to address problems raised by voters, the progress in the settlement is slow, causing upset among voters and further complaints.

Notably, some legal regulations approved by the legislature in its previous tenure have not been enforced yet as some ministries are sluggish in issuing guidance documents.

Bình urged NA agencies to further enhance supervision over the issuance of legal regulations and NA deputy delegations to improve the quality of petition collection, classification and settlement. — VNS