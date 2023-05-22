Dela Rosa: Explanation of vote: Third reading

PHILIPPINES, May 22 - Press Release

May 22, 2023 EXPLANATION OF VOTE: THIRD READING

Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act (Senate Bill No. 1964)

May 22, 2023 Mr. President, I wish to take this opportunity to explain my affirmative vote for the approval on Third Reading of Senate Bill No. 1964, otherwise known as the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act. In my co-sponsorship of this measure, I talked at length about how the "napagkakasya naman" mentality, which is something we Filipinos are known for, should not be applied to our treatment of our teachers. Sila, na kabalikat natin sa pagpapalaki ng ating mga anak, ay nararapat lamang na tulungan. These teachers who support and help us in forming our children intellectually and emotionally also need and deserve our support and help. This is why I give this measure my loudest affirmative vote, Mr. President. Arne Duncan once said: "Wherever you find something extraordinary, you'll find the fingerprints of a great teacher." Today, it is my fervent hope that Filipino teachers will be even more inspired to scale greater heights, to conquer more extraordinary feats, knowing that their Senate has got their backs. If great teachers are those who can bring out the best in their students, then let it be known that a great Senate is also that which, through inspired leadership and legislation, can bring out the best in their educators. With the able Chairmanship of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, Senator Bong Revilla, allow me to express my full support for the immediate passage of this happy bill into law. Thank you, Mr. President.