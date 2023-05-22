OTC Markets Group Welcomes Heliostar Metals Ltd. to OTCQX

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: HSTR; OTCQX: HSTXF), a junior mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Heliostar Metals Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Heliostar Metals Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “HSTXF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk commented, “Reinstatement on the OTCQX was a priority upon completing the acquisition of the Ana Paula Gold project. The scale of the transaction required a trading halt on our primary Canadian exchange resulting in a subsequent pause on the company’s OTCQX status until today. Heliostar shares resumed trading at an opportune time for our current and prospective American shareholders. We expect the first drill results from Ana Paula this week.”

Burns, Figa & Will, P.C. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a junior mining company with a portfolio of advanced high-grade gold projects in Mexico and Alaska. The Company is focused on developing the 100% owned Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico which holds 1.46 million ounces of gold at 2.16 g/t. In addition, Heliostar is working with the Mexican government to permit the San Antonio Gold Project in Baja Sur, Mexico which holds 1.73 million ounces of gold at 0.83 g/t. The Company continues its work on expanding the resource at the Unga Gold Project in Alaska, United States of America which holds 384,318 ounces of gold at 13.8 g/t.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com