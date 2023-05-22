Drum Pulper Market Share is Expected to Attain a Valuation of US$ 972.64 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Pulp Production is Revolutionised Owing to New Drum Pulper Technology. Drum Pulper Market to expand 4.5% through 2033.

The drum pulper market is estimated to be worth US$ 626.31 million in 2023 and to reach US$ 972.64 million by 2033. The global drum pulper market is rising at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. The development and demand in the pulp and paper sector directly affect the drum pulper industry.



The demand for pulp and paper goods has been fueled by factors such as rising paper consumption, and the expansion of e-commerce. This has increased the demand for packaging materials. The growing interest in sustainable packaging escalates drum pulper sales. The drum pulper business is expected to increase steadily, according to the market outlook. Products made from pulp and paper may always be in great demand.

Due to things like population expansion, urbanization, and the need for packaging in many different industries. Drum pulper demand to surge as long as sustainable practices and the use of recycled fibers are promoted.

Expanding Paper and Pulp Sector

Due to increased urbanization, population expansion, and industrialization in emerging economies, the paper and pulp sector worldwide is growing. Drum pulpers are crucial pieces of machinery in the paper and pulp industry since they are widely employed in paper mills to prepare pulp. The drum pulper market expansion is directly correlated with the growth of the paper and pulp industry as a whole.

Regulations by the Government and Environmental Awareness

To manage garbage and safeguard the environment, governments all over the world are putting strict restrictions into place. Drum pulpers make it easier to recycle paper scraps and lessen the paper and pulp industry's negative environmental effects.

Drum pulpers are adopted by businesses in greater numbers as a means of ensuring compliance with rules. Reducing waste production, and enhancing their environmental standing. This boosts the drum pulper market expansion on the whole.

Raw Materials are in Short Supply

Drum pulpers are primarily used in the paper and pulp industries to recycle waste paper and generate pulp. Raw material availability and quality, such as waste paper, might vary geographically and seasonally. In some places, limited access to adequate raw materials may limit demand for drum pulper.

Saturation of the Market

Drum pulper demand may reach saturation in mature markets with well-established paper and pulp industries. Once the bulk of potential customers has embraced the technology, market growth may stagnate. Making the business situation for drum pulper manufacturers more difficult.

Regional Prospects

Due to the high demand for paper and packaging materials in countries such as China and India, Asia-Pacific is likely to be the leading market. These countries' growing populations and urbanization are pushing demand for paper-based products, propelling the drum pulper market forward.

North America and Europe are important markets due to their well-established pulp and paper sectors. Owing to the mature nature of the industry, the growth rate in these areas is expected to be lower than in the Asia Pacific.

Key Takeaways

Vertical drum pulpers are the market leader in the Type area. Horizontal drum pulpers are more expensive than vertical drum pulpers and take up more space.

The paper and pulp industry by application section is a sizable market.

Asia Pacific is predicted to be the significant drum pulper market.

North America and Europe are also important markets since they have well-established pulp and paper sectors.

Competitive Influence

The presence of numerous smaller competitors and regional manufacturers who offer cheaper alternatives makes the industry very competitive. The drum pulper market's competitive influence has resulted in several improvements. Such as the development of more efficient and energy-saving drum pulpers.

Key Players

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

ANDRITZ AG

Valmet Corporation

GL&V Inc.

Kadant Inc.

Parason Machinery (India) Pvt. Ltd.

JMC Paper Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Hergen Paper Machinery

Joss Paper Co., Ltd.

Shandong Xuridong Machinery Co., Ltd

Market Strategies

ANDRITZ Joins HydrogenPro in a Green Hydrogen Alliance



ANDRITZ and HydrogenPro formed a cooperation to increase the production and assembling of electrolyzers for the European market. The partnership combines the production and assembly skills of ANDRITZ with the high-pressure alkaline electrolyzer (AEL) technical knowledge of HydrogenPro.

Valmet Introduces a Zero-emission Solution for Enzymatic Starch Boiling for Board and Paper Manufacturers



Valmet invented Enzymatic Starch Cooking ZE (zero effluent) in February 2023 to improve the operational dependability and quality of the starch cooking process. It is made up of two independent units for binder starch and surface-size starch. Each with its built-in heat recovery system and a novel circulation system.

Valmet Inks a Service Agreement with Spain's UBE Corporation



Valmet and UBE Corporation Europe S.A.U. signed a service agreement in May 2023. To improve the operation of the waste boiler of UBE's chemical facility in Castellón, Spain.

Key Segments

By Type of Drum Pulper : Horizontal Drum Pulper Vertical Drum Pulper

By Application : Paper and Pulp Industry Recycling Industry

By Capacity : Small Capacity Drum Pulper Medium Capacity Drum Pulper High Capacity Drum Pulper

By End-use Industry : Packaging Industry Printing and Writing Industry Specialty Papers Industry



Key Questions Covered in the Drum Pulper Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Drum Pulper sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Drum Pulper demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Drum Pulper Market during the forecast period?



