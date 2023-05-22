Kymera Appoints Jeremy Chadwick, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- WATERTOWN, Mass., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Chadwick, Ph.D., as Chief Operating Officer. Dr. Chadwick joins Kymera with extensive experience overseeing global development operations, regulatory and program management at a range of biopharmaceutical companies. As a member of the Company’s senior management team, Dr. Chadwick will develop and execute near-term and long-range strategies to maximize the impact of Kymera’s expanding pipeline.



“At Kymera, we have an unwavering commitment to our vision to be a disease- and technology-agnostic, fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company, using targeted protein degradation to deliver medicines that will transform patients’ lives,” said Nello Mainolfi, Ph.D., Founder, President and CEO, Kymera Therapeutics. “Jeremy is a seasoned leader in the life sciences industry and will help to guide the development of our first-in-class programs, scale our capabilities and play a critical role in helping us accomplish our ambitious goal of building a best-in-industry R&D organization.”

“This is a transformational time for Kymera, with multiple programs in the clinic across immunology and oncology and a groundbreaking research engine rapidly creating and accelerating a dynamic preclinical pipeline,” said Dr. Chadwick. “I am very excited by the opportunity to help Kymera realize the potential of this new generation of medicines by advancing these programs to market and, ultimately, improving patients’ lives.”

Prior to Kymera, Dr. Chadwick served as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Development Office at Takeda Pharmaceuticals. During his time there, his responsibilities included Head of Global Regulatory Affairs, as well as managing Global Drug Safety, Global Clinical Supply Chain and several groups supporting Global Development Operations. Before Takeda, Dr. Chadwick was Group Vice President and Head of Clinical Development Operations at Shire Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in his career, Dr. Chadwick held a number of senior development roles with broad responsibilities including program management, development operations, regulatory affairs, biostatistics and data management at The Medicines Company, Synta Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Glaxo Group Research. Dr. Chadwick has been involved in several successful global approvals spanning decades across multiple therapeutic areas.

Dr. Chadwick previously served as chairman of the Board of Directors at Accumulus Synergy, a global organization developing a transformative data exchange platform designed to enhance how biopharmaceutical innovators and regulators bring safe and effective medicines to patients faster. He earned his MS and PhD in Statistics from the University of London and a BS in Mathematics from Demontfort University in the United Kingdom.

Kymera is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule programs designed to harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates designed to address the most promising targets and provide patients with more effective treatments. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, and the MDM2 oncoprotein, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by both the Boston Globe and the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s top workplaces. For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

