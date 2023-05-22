Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Size Expands with Next-Generation Satellite Technology

Satellite Broadband Communication in Public Safety Market Value

Need for reliable & resilient communication networks in emergency situations is driving the growth of satellite broadband communication in public safety market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for public safety satellite broadband communication, which was valued at $1.36 billion in 2020, is expected to increase to $10.76 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1% between 2021 and 2030.

In order to ensure public safety in the event of danger, disaster, or emergency situation and notify the relevant authorities with the aid of satellite communications system, satellite broadband in public safety refers to the integration of internet and satellite communication.

Satellite broadband communication in the public safety market is experiencing significant growth and is influenced by various drivers and trends. Firstly, the need for reliable and resilient communication networks in emergency situations is a major driver. During natural disasters, remote areas, or critical incidents, traditional communication infrastructure may be compromised. Satellite broadband offers a dependable solution, providing connectivity in remote or disrupted areas, ensuring uninterrupted communication for public safety agencies.

The increasing demand for real-time data and video transmission is driving the adoption of satellite broadband in public safety. Public safety agencies require instant access to critical information and video feeds for effective decision-making and situational awareness. Satellite broadband enables the transmission of high-bandwidth data, including live video streams, enabling responders to have real-time visibility and collaborate seamlessly across different locations.

The advancements in satellite technology are playing a significant role in the growth of this market. The development of high-capacity satellites and the implementation of next-generation constellations provide enhanced bandwidth and faster speeds. These technological advancements allow public safety agencies to leverage satellite broadband for a wide range of applications, including voice communication, data transfer, video surveillance, and remote monitoring.

Lastly, the increasing focus on interoperability and communication resilience is a prominent trend in the public safety market. Governments and public safety agencies are recognizing the importance of seamless communication between different agencies and jurisdictions during emergencies. Satellite broadband can integrate with existing terrestrial networks, creating a robust and resilient communication infrastructure that ensures interoperability among various agencies, enhancing coordination and response capabilities.

In conclusion, the satellite broadband communication in the public safety market is driven by the need for reliable and resilient communication, the demand for real-time data and video transmission, advancements in satellite technology, and the focus on interoperability and communication resilience. These drivers and trends are shaping the market and enabling public safety agencies to leverage satellite broadband for effective emergency response and enhanced situational awareness.

The key players profiled in the satellite broadband communication in public safety market analysis are Gilat Satellite Network, Hughes Network Systems, LLC, Inmarsat Global Limited, Iridium Communications, Inc., Ligado Networks, Singtel, Skycasters, Speedcast, ST Engineering Idirect, Inc., and Viasat, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the satellite broadband communication in public safety industry.

