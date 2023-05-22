Street And Roadway Lighting Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Street And Roadway Lighting Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Street And Roadway Lighting Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Street And Roadway Lighting Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s street and roadway lighting market forecast, the street and roadway lighting market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.74 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.33 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global street and roadway lighting industry is due to the increased road transportation. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest street and roadway lighting market share. Major street and roadway lighting companies include Cree Inc., Acuity Brands Inc., OSRAM Licht AG, GE Current, Syska LED Lights Pvt Ltd., Signify Holding, DCD Technologies ME FZCO.

Street And Roadway Lighting Market Segments

●By Lighting Type: Conventional Lighting, Smart Lighting

●By Light Source: LEDs, Fluorescent Lamps, High-Intensity Discharge Lamps

●By Offerings: Hardware, Software, Services

●By End User Industry: Highways, Street, Roadways

●By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Street and roadway lighting market refers to the illumination systems along highways that generally help in enhancing safety by making roadside hazards more visible and by lessening the impact of glare from other light sources. They are used to improve the safety of vehicles and pedestrians walking on the roadway or street.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Street And Roadway Lighting Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Street And Roadway Lighting Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

