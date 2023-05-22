Telecom Cloud Market Size Expands with Rising Internet of Things (IoT) Applications | Growing at CAGR of 21.8%

Telecom Cloud Market Value

Increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective telecom services and proliferation of 5G networks are driving the growth of telecom cloud market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the worldwide telecom cloud market was estimated at $18 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030, reaching $125 billion.

Global telecom cloud market is primarily driven by the telecommunications industry's and IT organisations' rapid expansion. Additionally, the modernisation of information technology is the main force behind this market's development.

The telecom cloud market has been experiencing significant growth and is driven by several key factors and trends. Firstly, the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective telecom services is a major driver. Telecom operators are leveraging cloud technologies to optimize their network infrastructure, reduce operational costs, and deliver enhanced services to customers. The cloud enables them to scale their resources dynamically, improve agility, and rapidly deploy new services.

The proliferation of 5G networks is another important driver. 5G technology offers higher bandwidth, lower latency, and greater network capacity, which requires robust cloud infrastructure to support its demanding requirements. Telecom operators are adopting cloud-based solutions to effectively manage the increased network traffic and offer innovative 5G services such as edge computing and network slicing.

The rise of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications is fueling the demand for telecom cloud solutions. IoT devices generate vast amounts of data that need to be processed, stored, and analyzed in real-time. Cloud computing provides the necessary scalability, storage, and processing capabilities to handle IoT data effectively, enabling telecom operators to deliver IoT services and leverage the insights derived from the data.

The ongoing digital transformation across various industries is pushing the adoption of telecom cloud services. As organizations increasingly rely on digital technologies, they require reliable and flexible communication infrastructure. Telecom cloud solutions offer scalable and secure platforms for communication and collaboration, enabling businesses to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Overall, the telecom cloud market is driven by the need for efficient, scalable, and cost-effective telecom services, the advent of 5G and IoT, and the growing digital transformation across industries. These drivers and trends are expected to continue shaping the telecom cloud market as organizations seek to optimize their operations and deliver enhanced services to their customers.

Some of the key companies profiled in the telecom cloud industry are Microsoft, Aws, Google, Oracle, IBM, At&T, Verizon, Dell, Etisalat, and Telstra.

