Flash News: OKX Launches Perpetual Swap and Enables Margin Trading & Savings for ORDI, Lists CAPO and TURBO

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 22, 2023.

OKX Launches Perpetual Swap and Enables Margin Trading & Savings for ORDI

Following the launch of ORDI/USDT on its spot market, OKX has enabled margin trading and savings for the Ordi token (ORDI) on May 21 at 10:00 (UTC). OKX also listed a USDT-margined ORDI perpetual swap on the same day, giving users the ability to long or short ORDI with up to 75x leverage. These additions are available on both the web and app interfaces of OKX, as well as through the API. For further details, click here.



ORDI is a BRC-20 token that utilizes ordinals and inscriptions to create and manage one-of-a-kind digital assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. OKX Wallet also recently announced that it is the first multi-chain wallet to support BRC-20 trading with the launch of its Ordinals Marketplace .

OKX Announces Meme Token Voting Results, Lists CAPO and TURBO

OKX is proud to announce the results of its meme token voting event, which began on May 17 at 6:00 (UTC) and ended on May 22 at 2:00 (UTC).

OKX has listed the two tokens with the highest deposit volume during the voting period, Il Capo (CAPO) and Turbo (TURBO), on its spot market via the CAPO/USDT and TURBO/USDT pairs today at 8:00 (UTC). Further details on the new listings can be found here.

Withdrawals for CAPO, TURBO, Mong Coin (MONG), SpongeBob (SPONGE) and Bob (BOB) will be enabled on May 23 at 10:00 (UTC).

Bob (BOB) is the native token of "Explain This Bob", an AI Twitter bot that explains tweets by leaving a comment when tagged by a Twitter user.

Turbo Coin (TURBO) is a community-driven cryptocurrency that offers a unique approach to the world of meme coins. It's also an AI-guided project that features fair token distribution.

Mong Coin (MONG) is a new meme coin launched on April 23, 2023, and is related to the MONGS NFT collection.

Il Capo (CAPO) is a meme token based on the famous character, Vito Corleone, from The Godfather movie.

SpongeBob (SPONGE) is a decentralized meme token built on the Ethereum network.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for traders everywhere, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK, CAN FLUCTUATE GREATLY, AND CAN EVEN BECOME WORTHLESS. OKX IS NOT REGULATED BY THE FCA, THUS, PROTECTIONS SUCH AS THE FINANCIAL OMBUDSMAN SERVICE OR FINANCIAL SERVICES COMPENSATION SCHEME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL ASSETS, INCLUDING STABLECOINS, CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PAST PERFORMANCE DOES NOT INDICATE FUTURE RESULTS. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.