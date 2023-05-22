Axxes Capital Appoints Financial Services Veterans to Key Executive Positions

/EIN News/ -- New firm launched by seasoned investor Joseph DaGrosa is purpose-built for financial advisors to provide direct access to innovative private market investment solutions for retail clients



CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axxes Capital (“Axxes”), a new private markets investment firm designed specifically for financial advisors, announced today it has appointed industry veterans from Capital Group and GQG Partners to serve in key executive positions as the firm rounds out its leadership team and prepares for significant growth.

Gary Bachman, a former managing director and head of strategic initiatives at Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners, has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) for Axxes. Mr. Bachman was previously both the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for Pzena Investment Management. Earlier in his career, he served in senior finance roles at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Bachman has more than 30 years of public accounting and investment industry experience.

Kirk Kazanjian, former Chief Marketing Officer (“CMO”) for Capital Group’s private client business, has been appointed as global CMO for Axxes. Mr. Kazanjian spent more than a decade at Capital Group, where he built the marketing and sales enablement organization for the firm’s wealth management division. He also architected the firm’s digital-first strategy for expanding American Funds into the registered investment advisory (RIA) space. Prior to Capital Group, Mr. Kazanjian led marketing at several prominent investment firms, including American Century Investments and Mercer Advisors.



“Axxes Capital was built to deliver institutional-quality private market solutions for financial advisors to construct the ‘alternative’ allocation of client portfolios,” said Axxes founder, Chairman and CEO Joseph DaGrosa. “The addition of Gary and Kirk rounds out our highly-experienced executive team, which will allow us to execute on our growth strategy.”

DaGrosa, who began his career as a financial advisor, has led numerous high-profile private equity deals around the world over the past three decades. “Our team is fully aligned with our goal of disrupting the alternative asset management industry by enabling a broad array of mass affluent accredited investors to access what we believe are the very best private market managers through Axxes’ suite of funds and proprietary direct investment opportunities, all at lower fees and more investor-friendly structures than what is currently found in the marketplace.”



Mr. Kazanjian and Mr. Bachman join Axxes’ industry-leading team of private equity investment veterans, including Chief Investment Officer Ray Joseph, who leads the company’s efforts to identify and appoint the firm’s roster of asset management subadvisors. These managers will be comprised of highly experienced firms with outstanding track records that, until now, were only available to the largest institutions. Mr. Joseph previously managed the $25 billion Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions fund and was acting Chief Investment Officer for the $100 billion State of New Jersey Division of Investment after serving in executive roles at both Barclays and Wilshire Associates.

Axxes also recently expanded its distribution team through the appointment of proven sales leaders including former Apollo Global Investments and Griffin Capital executive Stephanie L. Brown as Head of the RIA Channel; EcoVest Capital sales director Michelle Moore as Head of the IBD channel; and former Brookfield Asset Management Managing Director Parker Roy as Head of Sales and Distribution.

ABOUT AXXES CAPITAL

Axxes Capital is an alternative investment firm that provides financial advisors and their clients access to private investments overseen by top-tier investment managers. Founded by private equity investor and industry veteran Joseph DaGrosa, Axxes Capital serves as a trusted partner for advisors seeking to enhance client investment opportunities across the private markets spectrum, from private equity to private credit, venture capital, real estate, infrastructure, and curated co-investments. For more information about Axxes Capital, please visit axxescapital.com.

