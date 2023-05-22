IVECO to support German supermarket chain EDEKA in converting its 700-vehicle fleet to low-emission trucks

/EIN News/ -- Turin, 22th May 2023. IVECO, the commercial vehicles brand of Iveco Group (MI: IVG) and a pioneer in commercial vehicles powered by alternative fuels, will support EDEKA Minden-Hannover – one of the leading food retailers in Germany – in converting the entire 700-vehicle company fleet from diesel to Bio-Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion by 2025. In a second step towards completing the conversion, EDEKA recently placed an order for 125 IVECO S-Way LNG trucks, adding them to the 150 ordered in 2022.

The IVECO S-Way LNG trucks, with their Cursor 13 NG engine by FPT Industrial, the powertrain brand of Iveco Group, are viable alternatives when switching to more sustainable freight transport. Converting its fleet to these vehicles, EDEKA will cut CO 2 emissions by up to 95% compared to the diesel trucks it is replacing. The vehicles also have the low-noise advantage of a natural gas engine and are therefore perfect for environmental and traffic-calmed zones, as well as night deliveries to stores.

The 275 new trucks will be combined with another 80 LNG-powered IVECO trucks already operating in the EDEKA green fleet, which leverages the Bio-LNG filling station located at EDEKA’s logistics centre in Lauenau, Germany.

“We believe that natural gas is the only mature solution capable of significantly reducing CO 2 emissions and Bio-LNG is the only scalable renewable fuel today: with our IVECO S-Way LNG trucks, environmentally sustainable road freight transport can become a reality now. EDEKA plans to replace their entire fleet of 700 vehicles with our LNG trucks, which is a clear vote of confidence in our natural gas expertise and further confirmation of this type of propulsion", commented Luca Sra, President, Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group.

“By 2025, we want to convert our entire truck fleet to IVECO LNG trucks and run 100 per cent on Bio-LNG," said Mark Rosenkranz, spokesman for the EDEKA board. “The switch to Bio-LNG is a key lever in reducing our CO 2 footprint. In this way, we are fulfilling our social responsibility to protect the climate”.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs more than 35,000 people around the world and has 20 industrial sites and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

