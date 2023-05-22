Seed Coating Colorants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Seed Coating Colorants Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 22, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Seed Coating Colorants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s seed coating colorants market forecast, the seed coating colorants market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 1.91 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global seed coating colorants industry is due to increasing demand for food. North America region is expected to hold the largest seed coating colorants market share. Major seed coating colorants market companies include BASF SE, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Chromatech Incorporated, Globachem SA, Bayer AG, Centor Group, Incotec Group BV.

Seed Coating Colorants Market Segments

● By Type: Powder, Liquid

● By Active Ingredients: Protectants, Phytoactive Promoters, Other Active Ingredients

● By Process: Film Coating, Encrusting, Pelleting

● By Application: Grains And Cereals, Oil Seeds, Fruits And Vegetables, Turf And Ornamentals, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Seed-coating colorants are water-based solutions that are used for differentiation and are a convenient way to apply herbicides and pesticides on the sides. These colorants are used for coloring many types of seeds such as flower seeds, fruit seeds and crop seeds.

