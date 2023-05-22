Event Management Software Market Share & Size Worth USD 24.45 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing adoption of automated event management tasks system is a key factor driving event management software revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the Global Event Management Software Market Research Report published by Emergen Research, key business details are analyzed along with a geographical overview of the Event Management Software industry, which provides extensive analysis of this sector. This study provides a comprehensive look at the Event Management Software market from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective as well as crucial statistical information about the market. Furthermore, the report describes emerging and established players of the market, providing an overview of their business, their product portfolio, their strategic alliances, and their plans for expansion.

The global event management software Market size was USD 7.43 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing adoption of automated event management tasks is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

Increasing adoption of automated event management activities is driving revenue growth for the event management software market. Automatic processes such as registration, ticketing, and payment processing help to streamline the event management process by saving time and decreasing errors. This allows event organizers to focus on delivering interesting and memorable experiences for guests. Automation also makes it easier for event organizers to collect and analyze data, allowing them to make more informed decisions that boost event ROI. In addition, through personalized messages, chatbots, and other AI-powered tools, automation can improve attendee engagement. Event planners are adopting automated event management tasks more frequently, which increases the demand for event management software that can offer these functionalities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of this software among SMEs. SMEs have limited resources and manpower, and event management software help them automate and streamline their event planning processes, saving time and reducing costs. This software can also assist SMEs to increase the effectiveness of their event management efforts and guarantee seamless collaboration between various teams and stakeholders to improve the outcomes of events.

On-premise segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. Many organizations have stringent compliance requirements and can be reluctant to host their data in the cloud, especially those in highly regulated areas such as healthcare and finance. On-premise solutions provide more flexibility and customization because businesses can modify the software to meet their unique requirements and integrate it more smoothly with their current systems.

Market in North America is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rapid growing number of sports, gaming, and other public events across the region, particularly in the United States and Canada. With over 800 music festivals taking place in the United States alone each year, the demand for event management software has surged significantly in this country. The sports and entertainment industry in this region is expected to be one of the major revenue contributors to the event management software market in North America. The legalization of sports betting in multiple states has also contributed to the growth of sports and gaming events, providing event management software providers with more opportunities to cater to the needs of the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Stova, Bizzabo, Eventbrite, Cvent Inc., Ungerboeck, EventMobi, Whova, Hopin, XING Events, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Idloom, and Certain, Inc.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Event Management Software Market Segmentation:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Event Management Software market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Event Management Software market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Event Management Software market.

Emergen Research has segmented global event management software market on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Software

Event Registration and Ticketing Software

Venue Management Software

Event Planning Software

Event Marketing Software

Analytics and Reporting Software

Visitor Management Software

Others

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On-premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Event Organizers & Planners

Government

Corporate

Education

Third-party Planners

Others

ToC of the report:

Chapter 1: Market overview and scope

Chapter 2: Market outlook

Chapter 3: Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic

Chapter 4: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 5: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Limitations

Chapter 6: Key manufacturers of the industry

Chapter 7: Regional analysis

Chapter 8: Market segmentation based on type applications

Chapter 9: Current and Future Trends

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

