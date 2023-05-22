Submit Release
Exchange for the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes commencing today

MACAU, May 22 - The exchange of the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the previously issued XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes starts today (22 May) and will end on 11 August 2023. Each registered Macao resident can bring along his/her Macao ID card to the selected bank on the selected date and exchange for 30 pieces of the Tiger and of the Rabbit Zodiac banknotes of each Issuing Bank, and 4 pieces of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes previously issued by Bank of China, totaling the exchange for 124 pieces of the mentioned banknotes with an exchange amount of MOP1,280.

The exchange for the Tiger and Rabbit Zodiac banknotes and the XXIV Olympic Winter Games banknotes is required to be conducted in one go, with no provision for separate exchange for any type of the notes. For enquiries, please call our hotline: 2856 5071 / 2856 5072 during business hours, or browse our website ( https://registration.amcm.gov.mo/banknotes/terms_pt.html ).

