IFTM Educational Restaurant revitalises traditional Macanese dishes and launches Saturday Macanese buffet and retail products

MACAU, May 22 - In 2021, the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) was appointed as the protection unit for national intangible cultural heritage linked to Macanese Gastronomy. As such, IFTM is responsible for the promotion and inheritance of this cultural heritage and must take measures to prevent it from disappearing. Chefs of the Educational Restaurant have been committed to the study, preservation and revitalisation of traditional Macanese recipes and therefore, nostalgic dishes such as stuffed bitter gourd (margoso lorcha), fried vegetables with shrimp paste (bredo raba raba), starfruit sambal (sambal de carambola) and jaggery egg (jagra com ovos) became part of the current restaurant menu. Other products such as Macanese shrimp paste (balichão), fig syrup (xarope de figo), cornstarch cookies (genetes) and winter melon jam (doce de camalenga) are available for sale at the retail corner. Macanese traditional cakes including coconut cake (bolo menino) and pineapple cake (bolo de ananás) are also available for guests to order and share on festive occasions.

For the ones who would like to savor many Macanese dishes at once, IFTM Educational Restaurant is now offering its Signature Macanese buffet on Saturdays, for lunch and dinner. Patrons of the restaurant can also learn more about this cultural heritage with the materials displayed at the Macanese Gastronomy Corner. The materials include valuable manuscript recipes, cookbooks, magazines, academic dissertations and videos.

Opening days and hours:

Monday – Saturday: Lunch 12:00-15:00 / Dinner 18:30-22:00

(Sunday and public holidays are by appointment/reservation open for events, meetings, or functions and require a minimum spending)

Kindly contact the Educational Restaurant at 8598 3077/3168 for any questions or scan the QR code for reservation.