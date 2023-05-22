MaaS market is finally at its inflection point in Europe, generating €105 billion in revenues by 2030
The combination of regulatory pressure and competitive dynamics is now quickly making MaaS an essential commodity.BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The concept of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS), a digital service offering a seamless multi-modal, multi-operator transportation experience, sounds alluring.
However, after 20 years of attempts, there is little business to see. Despite more than 120 city trials and implementations in Europe, the market remains inconsequential. And MaaS pioneers such as Whim / MaaS Global, CityMapper and Moovit have been forced to pivot or consolidate.
Is the idea flawed because it gives only marginal benefits to commuters?
Based on an exclusive 8-month investigation, featured in its newly published MaaS Market Report, PTOLEMUS Consulting Group has found that the MaaS market has finally reached its growth inflection point:
- Increasingly impatient governments in countries such as Denmark, Germany and Norway have started demanding nationwide interoperable transport schemes and several others are considering it including, Belgium and France;
- With ubiquitous smartphones and increasingly open access to transit and transaction data, major players such as Google, Uber and Telepass are making inroads into MaaS provision;
- The COVID pandemic forced Public Transport Operators (PTOs), from RATP to Renfe, to accelerate their digital efforts and to create their own MaaS apps.
In fact, the firm predicts that MaaS-enabled transport revenues in Europe will increase from €22 billion in 2022 to over €105 billion in 2030. The majority of this increase will be driven by ride hailing and public transport modes paid in the platforms.
According to Frederic Bruneteau, Managing Director at PTOLEMUS, “MaaS was always a great idea but with no clear business case. The combination of regulatory pressure and competitive dynamics is now quickly making MaaS an essential commodity. In other words, nobody will pay more for MaaS –except Mobility Service Providers– but everybody will expect it”.
PTOLEMUS Consulting Group is the first strategy consulting & research firm entirely focused on connected mobility. The firm has been researching and reporting on future trends in the mobility space for over a decade. It has performed almost 200 consulting assignments in the transport sector assisting all leading mobility stakeholders including DOTs, Mobility Service Providers and vehicle manufacturers in defining and deploying their strategy.
