Climbing Gear Market to Top a Worth of $2.7 Billion by 2031 and Exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% Over Forecast Period

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global climbing gear market generated $1.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The global climbing gear market is experiencing growth due to various factors, including increase in the popularity of climbing & adventure sports, a rise in the number of climbing gyms & outdoor climbing destinations, the growing popularity of rock climbing as a leisure & fitness activity, and a rise in popularity of indoor climbing and bouldering. By region, LAMEA would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Global climbing gear market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing in safety regulations and standards. This includes equipment such as helmets, harnesses, carabiners, ropes, and other protective gear. As a result, the demand for compliant and reliable climbing gear has risen, driving growth in the climbing gear market. Additionally, as safety regulations become more stringent and better enforced, it is likely that demand for high-quality gear will continue to increase in the future. Furthermore, to attract consumers around the globe, key players in the market are investing in R&D activities and advertising & promotion of products.

CXOs further added the growing popularity of indoor climbing and bouldering. The growing popularity of indoor climbing and bouldering has created an opportunity for the climbing gear market. The growth of indoor climbing facilities has increased exposure to the sport, making it more accessible and appealing to a wider range of people. As a result, the demand for climbing gear, such as shoes, chalk, and climbing holds, has increased. However, A lack of awareness about the importance of using proper gear can restrain the growth of the climbing gear market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global climbing gear market based on type, end use, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on the type, the climbing harness segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global climbing gear market revenue and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the climbing carabiners segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses the specialized clothing and others segments.

Based on the end use, the men segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating more than half of the global climbing gear market revenue and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. Simultaneously, the kids segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. The women segment is also analyzed throughout the report.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global climbing gear market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The online segment, however, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global climbing gear market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominant share i terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The prominent market players analyzed in the global climbing gear market report include ANTA Sports Products Limited, Kailas Sports Product Co., Ltd., DMM International Ltd., Mad Rock Climbing, Great Trango Holdings, Inc., Petzl Distribution, Grivel S.r.l., Metolius Climbing, SINGING ROCK s.r.o., Mammut Sports Group AG, CAMP SpA, EDELRID GmbH & Co. KG, and Ober Alp SPA. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.